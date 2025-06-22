Latest Barcelona transfer news: Battle for Wiliams, agreement for Bardghji, De Jong contract + more

Hardly anyone would have foreseen the level at which Barcelona operated last season—it was a remarkable campaign overall, with the sole blemish being their failure to clinch the Champions League title.

Beyond their league performance, the Catalans made significant strides across every major competition. They progressed from Copa del Rey quarter-final exits to lifting the trophy, upgraded their Spanish Super Cup status from runners-up to champions, and went a step further in Europe by reaching the Champions League semi-finals after bowing out in the last eight a year earlier.

The overall level of the squad has risen, particularly in the final third, where the front three were outstanding throughout the campaign. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski all delivered standout seasons.

Lewandowski, who topped Barça’s scoring charts with 26 goals in the 2023-24 season, took things to another level last campaign—finishing the year with 42 goals across all competitions. Raphinha also elevated his game, contributing 34 goals in total, a significant uptick in attacking returns that helped power Barcelona’s improved results.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid are expected to come back even more formidable, especially with a new manager at the helm and reinforcements to their squad. However, overtaking a Barcelona side that is steadily reasserting itself as one of Europe’s elite will be no easy task. Still, the appointment of Xabi Alonso, coupled with ambitious transfer activity, shows that the Los Blancos will be heading to next season in full throttle.

Hence, Barcelona will need to reinforce their squad, particularly in areas where they were lacking depth last season, to assert an even greater level of dominance next season.

From reaching an agreement with one of Europe’s brightest prospects to battling European giants for their prime target this summer, here’s a roundup of the latest Barcelona transfer news.

Barcelona ‘advancing’ in Roony Bardghji deal

After a dominant season in LaLiga, Barcelona are looking to reinforce their squad with not just players for the present but prospects for the future. One of the players the club is looking at is Copenhagen’s highly rated youngster, Roony Bardghji.

This is according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Catalan giants are ‘advancing’ in talks to sign Bardghji.

The 19-year-old was on the radar of a host of top European clubs before suffering an injury setback that kept him out of action for most of last campaign.

It appears a summer departure from the Danish outfit is imminent, as Romano adds that the Catalan giants are closing in on a deal with an agreement at the final stages in a bargain £1m fee, including add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Barcelona eye Marc Guehi swoop

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace centre-back and captain Marc Guehi over a possible summer move, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2021, Guehi’s reputation has significantly increased. His performances in South London have seen him become a regular in the England national team, including a regular role in last summer’s Euro, where he helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the competition.

He enjoyed arguably his most stellar campaign last season, where he captained Palace to a historic FA Cup triumph over Manchester City to hand the club their first European qualification.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, but it appears Barcelona are now set to rival the Premier League champions for the England international’s signature.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are plotting a swoop to sign Guehi as a free agent when his contract with Palace expires next season.

The idea of bringing in a young defender who already boasts international experience—and still has plenty of room to develop—is particularly appealing to the club’s hierarchy. Additionally, there is the possibility of avoiding a hefty transfer fee this summer should the player opt against extending his current deal and enter the final year of his contract, as per the report.

Bayern set to trump Barça for Nico Williams

Barcelona have been linked with Nico Williams in recent seasons, but financial complications have made the move difficult to materialise.

Recent reports indicated that the La Liga champions have gotten the nod to proceed with a deal for the Spain international, who is reportedly interested in joining them this summer.

However, there could be a setback in the deal, as German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern Munich are set to trump Barcelona in the race to sign Williams.

Citing French outlet L'Équipe, Plettenberg reports that the Bavarians are 'not giving up' on signing the 22-year-old and have submitted a £10m per year salary to the youngster in the last 48 hours.

While the Bundesliga champions are hoping Williams’ proposed move to Barcelona hits the rock, the report adds that the Spaniard does not have any agreement with Bayern and is rather keen on joining Barcelona this summer.

Barça plot Frenkie de Jong contract extension

Frenkie de Jong has been a long-term servant at Barcelona since moving from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2019.

Some controversies were raised over his possible departure, particularly during Xavi’s tenure, when he was playing at centre-back. The Dutchman was also on the radar of some clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United, but a move did not materialise as the midfielder eventually remained in Catalonia.

He played a significant role in the club’s success last season, featuring in 46 games across all competitions while also captaining the side on several occasions.

The club are now looking to extend his stay, with his current contract running out next summer.

According to Gerrard Moreno, Barcelona are hoping to finalise De Jong’s contract extension before the end of the month.

Amid LaLiga’s stringent financial policies, the report notes that the club’s motivation for extending his contract is to help achieve sustainable financial fair play.

Barcelona could cool interest in Cardoso Varela

Barcelona have been on an active quest to amass the best prospects for the present and future of the club. One of the players they’re looking at is Dinamo Zagreb’s Portuguese sensation, Cardoso Varela.

The Luanda-born Portugal U17 international is one of the fastest-rising prospects in Europe, and Barcelona have reportedly been on his trail regarding a possible transfer this summer.

However, a report from Spanish outlet SPORT via Barça Universal suggests that the Catalan giants could cool their interest in the 16-year-old after reaching an agreement to sign Bardghji from Copenhagen.

The Sweden U21 international is also a winger who can operate on both wings, so it’s likely the LaLiga champions will prioritise his transfer rather than going for both.

According to the report, given the club’s financial restraints, it is unlikely they will commit to two youth-focused investments of this nature within the same window.

However, the report adds that no formal communication has been made to Varela or his camp regarding any withdrawal of interest.