Rodrygo Move Confirmed? Real Facing New Crisis

When Real Madrid signs another superstar, the squad always has an imbalance, with several players worried about their future.

A season ago, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham were the stars in the Los Blancos jersey, winning everything on offer. The combination worked well.

But everything changed last season when Real Madrid signed their long-awaited signing – Kylian Mbappe.

Suddenly, Rodrygo was forced out of the pecking order and had to give way to Mbappe.

At 24 years old, Rodrygo is nothing short of talent. But, if you had to choose Mbappe or Rodrygo, the answer would be obvious.

Now, Rodrygo is heavily invested in a move out of the club.

Rodrygo Transfer Situation

Real Madrid has dropped the biggest hint regarding a potential move to Arsenal for Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Reports have claimed that Rodrygo is ‘high’ on Arsenal’s summer shortlist as the club attempts to strengthen their attack.

He has spent the last eight years at Real Madrid, winning 13 major honours, including the Champions League twice and La Liga three times. In that time, he has made 267 appearances, scored 68 goals, and added 50 assists.

However, Rodrygo’s game time was reduced during the 2024/25 season, as he dropped the pecking order under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Although new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to meet with Rodrygo to discuss his future, speculation has increased about a proposed transfer.

But Real have offered a major indication that Rodrygo could remain at the Santiago Bernabeu after he was pictured in the club’s kit leak. In a collaborative Instagram post involving Adidas and Real, Rodrygo was featured in the final image, as he was captured holding the 2025/26 shirt up in the air.

Despite the talk surrounding his future, Rodrygo then shared the post on his own Instagram story, suggesting that he might remain at Real and be around to wear the new strip next season.

Regardless, Rodrygo will no doubt hope for a much-improved 2025/26 campaign after he was left out of the Brazil squad for June matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

New Brazil boss Ancelotti, who managed Rodrygo at Real, decided to omit him from the squad for those two World Cup qualifiers.

Ancelotti said Rodrygo’s omission was due to the taxing season he had at Real. He prioritised players in peak condition and capable of making an immediate impact.

However, Brazil was not able to win during Ancelotti’s first game in charge on Friday, as they were held to a drab 0-0 draw against Ecuador. Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. led the line for Brazil, which created some notable opportunities but couldn’t break down a solid Ecuador backline.

Toward the end of the 2024/25 season, Ancelotti clarified the reasoning behind not picking Rodrygo for recent Real games.

“He didn’t play because he recovered but wasn’t feeling well, so he wasn’t at his best,” he said. “There’s no punishment, no problems with him. He was feverish; he tried to recover and be ready, but he wasn’t 100 percent.

“Giving him five minutes when he’s not feeling well poses a risk of getting injured.”

It wouldn't be ideal for the player if he continued to get less and less game time.

Real Wants Franco Mastantuono

A source has told ESPN that a representative of Real Madrid is in Buenos Aires to try to close the signing of River Plate star Franco Mastantuono.

The source said a deal for the playmaker will not be straightforward. Paris Saint-Germain is in pole position to land the 17-year-old, but Madrid is pushing to reach an agreement this week.

Despite those difficulties, Madrid is aware that Mastantuono would be keen to join the La Liga runners-up, and the player’s agents have delayed signing a deal with PSG as they wait for Madrid to move.

After a disappointing season that ended without a major trophy, the club is now rebuilding the team for new coach Xabi Alonso and has already signed centre-back Dean Huijsen and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The possibility of finalising Mastantuono’s signing in time for the Club World Cup will depend on reaching an agreement with the player—which is not viewed as a likely obstacle—and then with River.

A source added that Mastantuono’s contract with the Argentinian giants includes a €45 million ($51m) release clause.

Madrid was initially reluctant to pay a fee they considered to be high, but PSG’s interest and Alonso’s arrival have led them to reconsider.

Sources have previously reported that Alonso wants to sign a midfielder this summer. Madrid will have to decide whether to end Luka Modric’s time at the club after the Club World Cup. Madrid is not close to concluding a deal for Mastantuono but said the club are now determined to land him, although they are aware that PSG have worked hard on their bid in recent weeks.

Madrid has been tracking Mastantuono for two years alongside several top European clubs. After their interest in the Argentina youth international cooled last season, he has now become a priority.

It is unclear how Mastantuono’s signing might affect Madrid’s interest in bringing back Nico Paz.

Paz, 20, has had an outstanding season with Serie A’s Como, and Madrid have an €8m ($9.1m) option to re-sign their academy product.

However, Paz now has some doubts about his role in the team, given Madrid’s interest in Mastantuono and their similar profile.

Real Madrid Paying Liverpool for Early Trent Exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold will become a Real Madrid player on Sunday, 1 June, after Liverpool accepted a fee to release the defender early from his contract.

Sources at Liverpool have indicated the fee is 10m euros (£8.4m), which Real paid as a single, up-front payment. However, sources at the Spanish club have suggested they paid a lower amount.

A payment has been agreed to allow the England right-back to join Real in time to play in the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old could have left Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expired on 30 June.

Alexander-Arnold, who had already confirmed he would leave Liverpool this summer, has agreed a six-year deal. His contract includes a 1bn euro (£840m) buy-out clause.

Fifa approved an additional window for this summer, from 1 to 10 June, allowing teams to register new players for the expanded month-long Club World Cup, which starts on 14 June and is being held in the United States.

