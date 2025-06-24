Man Utd learn price tag to sign Marco Carnesecchi

Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to spend big to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, as per Caught Offside.

Following a disastrous campaign last term, the Red Devils have been busy this summer to bolster the squad and hand Ruben Amorim the necessary tools to turn the situation around next season.

After purchasing Matheus Cunha, Man Utd have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. Having agreed on personal terms with the player, Amorim’s side saw their opening proposal turned down by the Bees earlier this month. Now, they have improved their bid and it is reportedly worth more than £60m.

Moreover, Amorim also wants a new striker, and it has been suggested that replacing Andre Onana is on his plan as well. United have been linked with a few names, with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin being among them. Now, Caught Offside state that Carnesecchi is also on the Portuguese boss’s wishlist.

Having already purchased Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from La Dea, Man Utd have a very good relationship with the Italian side. Moreover, they held talks over a deal for Ederson but haven’t stepped up their interest yet.

Carnesecchi to Man Utd

However, Atalanta don’t want to let Carnesecchi leave just yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. But, they could be open to changing their stance should they receive an offer of around £43m.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign at Gewiss Stadium last term, keeping 13 clean sheets with a 74% save rate in 34 Serie A appearances. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

He is a 6ft 4in tall goalkeeper and is comfortable with possession. Moreover, he is good in the air and is an efficient shot-stopper. So, the Italian could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, the reported price is a bit steep, and United would be hoping to negotiate it down, but La Dea always play hardball to sell their star man.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.