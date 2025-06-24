Transfer news round-up: Arsenal complete first signing, Milan agree personal terms, Tottenham eye audacious swoop + more

Despite a handful of high-profile moves, the summer market is yet to truly ignite—with many sides seemingly holding fire until the new PSR cycle starts on July 1 before committing major funds. Yet, a flurry of background activity is already underway as top-flight squads begin to take form, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all involved behind the curtain.

At Anfield, Arne Slot has already received firm backing following a triumphant debut campaign. Liverpool have officially confirmed Florian Wirtz’s arrival and are on the verge of unveiling Milos Kerkez, while eyes remain on a potential push for Marc Guehi and possibly Alexander Isak.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur may send ripples through the market by making an audacious attempt to sign Eberechi Eze—a move that would mark a bold start to Thomas Frank’s new era at the helm.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continue to work on bolstering Vincent Kompany’s attack, while Arsenal are already exploring potential midfield options should Thomas Partey depart the club this summer.

Transfer activities are also heating up in Italy, with AC Milan looking to bolster their midfield following the departure of Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City.

Here’s a roundup of the transfer activities across the major European leagues.

Pape Demba Diop set for Strasbourg medical

Strasbourg are set to complete the signing of Pape Demba Diop from Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ligue 1 seems to have a surprise package every campaign. From Rennes Champions League qualifying season in 2020-21 to Lens losing the league title by just 1 point, as well as Brest’ surprise third-place finish in the 2023-24 season. Strasbourg emerged as the surprise package in the recently concluded Ligue 1 campaign, where they lost out on Champions League qualification by just three points. They’re now looking to build on last season’s impressive form by reinforcing their squad, particularly in midfield, where Andrey Santos has left for his parent club, Chelsea.

One of the options the club are keen on signing is Senegal U23 international Diop, who turned heads with performances in the Jupiler Pro League last season.

According to Romano, the Alsatian outfit are close to completing the permanent signing of the midfielder to the Stade de la Meinau.

The transfer expert adds that all documents related to the deal have been signed, allowing the 21-year-old to complete a move to the club imminently.

Bayer Leverkusen monitoring Bilal El Khannouss

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the most active sides in the summer transfer window, but not much has been done in terms of incoming transfers. Much of the club’s activities this summer have centred on outgoing players, with head coach Xabi Alonso leaving to join Real Madrid, Jonathan Tah departing for Bayern Munich, Jeremie Frimpong joining Liverpool, and a record-breaking sale of Florian Wirtz to the Premier League champions.

Now, after appointing Erik ten Hag as Alonso’s successor, the Bundesliga giants are looking to add suitable replacements in other positions. One area they’re targeting is the attacking midfield role, which was left vacant by Wirtz following his big-money move to Merseyside.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Leverkusen have earmarked Leicester City’s attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss as a possible replacement for Wirtz in the playmaking role.

The transfer expert adds that Die Werkself have made enquiries over the Moroccan’s possible transfer to BayArena this summer and are closely monitoring his situation with the English outfit.

Tottenham express ‘strong interest’ in Eberechi Eze

Tottenham are plotting a swoop to sign Crystal Palace’s attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

This is according to Sébastien Vidal, who claims that Spurs have expressed ‘strong interest’ in the possible transfer of the England international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

As per Vidal, Tottenham’s newly appointed head coach, Thomas Frank, views the London-born midfielder as a viable option to bolster his midfield ranks ahead of next season.

In a significant boost to the Europa League winners, the report adds that the 26-year-old is rather keen on joining Tottenham this summer amid interest from other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United.

Across all tournaments, the 26-year-old proved pivotal in Palace’s record-breaking season—registering 14 goals and 11 assists, including the decisive strike in the FA Cup showdown against Manchester City. It’s no surprise the Eagles value him highly, with Vidal reporting the South London club have placed a £60m + £8m in add-ons to allow him to leave Selhurst Park.

Arsenal exploring Christian Norgaard swoop

Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a possible deal to sign Brentford’s captain Christian Norgaard this summer, according to football transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been locked in talks with Thomas Partey over a possible contract renewal to remain at the Emirates Stadium. However, negotiations appear to have stalled, with no progress reported, indicating that the Ghanaian could leave the club if an agreement is not reached.

It appears the North London club are eyeing possible replacements, as Ornstein reports that the Gunners are ‘exploring’ a move to sign Norgaard, who has been shortlisted among their midfield targets, should Partey depart the club.

The football transfer expert adds that Arsenal have submitted an initial £9m offer for the Denmark international and are now waiting for Brentford’s response.

Bayern join Nick Woltemade race

Nick Woltemade was one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga last season, netting 17 goals across all competitions, including a goal at the final of the DFB Pokal against Arminia Bielefeld.

He has also carried his impressive form to the ongoing U21 European Championships in Slovakia, where he’s the current top scorer of the competition with five goals and three assists in his three games.

For a player of such qualities, it’s expected for several top clubs across Europe to be vying for his signature, and it’s no surprise Bayern Munich have now joined the race over his potential transfer to the Allianz Arena this summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Woltemade is on the radar of the Bundesliga champions, who have earmarked him as a potential backup to Harry Kane.

Although a new centre-forward is not being prioritised this summer, the prospect of signing the 23-year-old has been discussed internally at the club, as per the report.

The German transfer expert notes that Woltemade is among the attacking profiles being considered by the club but will only make a move if a suitable market opportunity presents itself.

Signing the hottest young German talent in the country would obviously go down well among fans with Bayern Munich tickets, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the Bundesliga giants decide to make a formal move.

Arsenal complete Kepa Arrizabalaga swoop

Arsenal have completed a swoop to sign Spain international goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were left short on goalkeeping options after Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, who joined on loan from Bournemouth last summer, returned to his parent club after the completion of his loan deal.

Arsenal are now looking for another cover and a backup to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, and Arrizabalaga has now emerged as the club’s preferred option.

As per Romano, the North London club have activated Arrizabalaga’s £5m release clause with Chelsea to bring him to the Emirates this summer as a backup to Raya.

The transfer expert adds that all documents have been signed and sealed as the 30-year-old is set to join the Gunners alongside Martin Zubimendi.

Fans with Arsenal tickets have waited patiently for the club conduct their transfer business this summer, but not many would have guessed that Kepa would be their first signing.

AC Milan agree personal terms with Samuele Ricci

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira, AC Milan are close to signing Italian defensive midfielder Samuele Ricci from Torino.

The 23-year-old’s combative displays in the middle of the park since joining from Empoli have caught the eye and also earned him an international call-up to Italy, where he has since featured 10 times. He has maintained a high level of consistency since moving to Turin, including last season, when he featured in 34 of the 38 games in Serie A for Marco Baroni’s side.

Milan is now looking to move ahead of another interested club to seal a deal for Ricci.

According to Schira, Ricci has agreed on personal terms to join the Rossoneri on a five-year contract and a £2.1m per year salary.

The Italian journalist adds that talks between Milan and Torino are ongoing as they look to reach an agreement on the £25m transfer of the Italian international midfielder to San Siro this summer.