Early title odds for 2025/26 Premier League campaign

As the dust settles on Liverpool’s 2024/25 title triumph under Arne Slot, bookmakers are already pricing up next season’s title challenge. Current odds reveal a tight battle at the top:

Here’s how the top contenders stack up:

Liverpool: Betting Favourite

Liverpool enter the season as bookmakers’ top pick at 15/8. Arne Slot led the Reds to their first Premier League title in five years, sealing the crown with a dramatic 5-1 win over Tottenham . The stability of slot’s system—particularly their unbeaten run away from home—is a clear asset . With Mohamed Salah under contract until 2027, the attack retains its firepower. Liverpool’s consistency and winning mentality make them the slight favourite once again.

Manchester City: Broad Rebuild, Still Threatening

Manchester City are trailing closely at 9/4. Despite a dip in form and the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola's side remain perennial contenders. City's transfer window will be pivotal as they aim to retool without losing momentum. Given their direct competition with Liverpool, a few astute signings could swing momentum their way.

Arsenal: Chasing First Title Since 2004

Arsenal are third in the odds market at 5/2. Mikel Arteta’s young side has finished second for three seasons in a row, and bookmakers still believe they’re ready to break the cycle . Arsenal’s challenge lies in delivering consistent performances over a full campaign and possibly securing a striker in the transfer window. With momentum gradually building, they have a realistic shot.

The Next Tier: Newcastle & Chelsea

Newcastle United (18/1): A significant outsider. With recent investment and a spot in the Champions League, they’re not expected to mount a title charge — but long-term upward trajectory makes them an interesting value bet .

Chelsea (20/1): Fluctuating form has dampened expectations, despite a promising roster and strong home form. Managerial stability and mid-season transfers could shift their picture.

Long Shots and Dark Horses

Manchester United (33/1): An overhaul is underway. While they may recover, bookmakers see them as distant outsiders.

Aston Villa (70/1): Consistency concerns persist despite a solid squad.

Others like Tottenham and Brighton are relegated further down the list (generally 50/1–250/1).

Market Insight

The top three clubs—Liverpool, City, and Arsenal—easily dominate market confidence, offering odds between 15/8 and 5/2. The sharp drop after Arsenal highlights a clear gap to the rest. While historical powerhouses like Manchester United and Chelsea remain outside the conversation, Newcastle lurks as a value pick if they continue their upward momentum.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool are rightfully the favourites, riding a wave of stable leadership and recent success. Manchester City remain formidable, though a transitional summer looms. Arsenal have the momentum and squad to finally challenge—but must convert near-misses into mud-on-boots consistency.

For bettors, the top trio offer the most realistic chances—but Newcastle and Chelsea may present value should their summer business pay dividends. The conventional wisdom holds, but football is rarely predictable.

For bettors, the top trio offer the most realistic chances—but Newcastle and Chelsea may present value should their summer business pay dividends. The conventional wisdom holds, but football is rarely predictable.