Man Utd ‘close’ to finalising a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘close’ to finalising a deal to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as per The Guardian.

The Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attacking department, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term. To help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation, United are open to letting natural wingers like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho leave.

They have already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and have been working on a deal to buy Mbeumo over the last few weeks.

After agreeing on personal terms with the player, the Red Devils submitted an opening bid worth up to £55m, including bonuses. But, the Bees rejected the offer as they don’t want to part ways with the player for anything less than the amount that United paid to sign Cunha, which is £62.5m.

Now, The Guardian report that Man Utd are closing to finalising a deal to purchase Mbeumo after agreeing on an initial fee with the West London club. Both parties have been negotiating the add-on numbers, and in total, the fee could reach up to £65m.

Man Utd have handed Cunha a salary package of around £150,000-a-week, and the Cameroonian is also expected to earn a similar wage.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

The report say that after finalising the Mbeumo deal completely, United will focus on signing a new centre-forward with Chelsea outcast Christopher Nkunku on their radar.

Mbeumo is a versatile forward as he is comfortable in the right wing position and the second striker role. So, he should be able to settle down in Amorim’s right CAM role comfortably.

The forward enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances. On the other hand, Cunha made 21 goal contributions in the English top flight last campaign. Therefore, the duo would definitely be massive upgrades to Man Utd’s attack.

It has been reported that Amorim wants to have his new signings in place before pre-season begins, allowing ample time to work with them and prepare thoroughly for the upcoming campaign. Therefore, United need to act quickly and, apart from signing a striker, Amorim reportedly wants a new midfielder and goalkeeper.