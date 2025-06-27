Man City updates: What signing does Pep Guardiola need to make this summer?

Following an unusually inactive transfer spell last summer, Manchester City endured a season far below their high standards. With only a minimal outlay to secure Savinho from sister club Girona and Ilkay Gündoğan returning on a free transfer, City suffered their most disappointing campaign in nearly a decade.

Pep Guardiola’s men didn’t just relinquish their league title—they finished third with a mere 71 points, the lowest total in the accomplished tactician’s 16-year managerial career. They also crashed out before the Champions League round of 16—an unprecedented low under the Catalan—and failed to capture a significant honour for the first time since Guardiola’s inaugural season in 2016–17.

Reflecting on the missteps, club president Khaldoon Al Mubarak conceded, ‘We probably needed to be more proactive in the necessary changes last summer. We didn’t act, and that decision cost us.’

Determined to avoid a repeat, City initiated their squad reconstruction in January, bringing in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Nico Gonzalez. According to Khaldoon, the shake-up is far from over. ‘We know exactly who we’re targeting and what positions we must reinforce, and we have defined our primary and secondary picks. The approach will be decisive and precise.’

True to that assertion, the club has already finalised signings, including Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Rayan Cherki from Lyon. These reinforcements are just the beginning as the club braces for the challenge of replacing Kevin De Bruyne and rejuvenating a squad that appeared to have lost the relentless edge that once characterised its dominance.

In this article, Football Talk outlines the key transfer decisions Guardiola and new sporting director Hugo Viana need to make as they work to build a squad capable of contesting for major laurels next season.

A right-back should be prioritised

While Pep Guardiola’s transfer overhaul this summer has already seen bold moves, the pursuit of a dependable right-sided defender remains a clear priority for Manchester City.

Yet it’s not the offensive contribution that holds the most weight—it’s the defensive resilience that’s sorely lacking.

The absence of Kyle Walker’s elite recovery speed has been felt, particularly as Guardiola continues to rely on high-tempo, transition-heavy forwards, making backwards tracking more crucial than ever.

Now aged 35, the veteran full-back is no longer capable of delivering the explosive bursts that once defined him. An initial arrival at the Etihad alongside two others eight years ago, Walker endured a dismal first stretch of the past season before heading to AC Milan on loan in January—almost certainly signalling the end of his City tenure. Rico Lewis, widely tipped as Walker’s long-term successor, is still refining his game, with growing internal consensus suggesting his traits align more closely with a midfield profile. In the meantime, the use of stand-in option Matheus Nunes at right-back throughout 2024–25 has only further underlined City’s urgent need for a natural fit in that role.

One potential option that could fill the right-back position for at least the next half-decade is 21-year-old Wesley, who is currently shining at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup with Brazilian side Flamengo.

He was also one of the standout performers in the Brazilian league, and his solid displays earned him a befitting call-up to the Brazilian national team under Carlo Ancelotti.

Although primarily deployed down the right wing, the 21-year-old has showcased—on a global stage—his suitability for the inverted full-back position, thanks to his close control and capacity to carry possession forward, consistently driving his side into attacking phases, which are traits Guardiola demands from his full-backs.

A move for Wesley appears likely this summer, as Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claim that Pep Guardiola’s side have joined the likes of Chelsea and other European clubs to hold ‘talks’ about the possibility of signing the Brazil international. However, ‘they are still far from making an offer.’

The report adds that the Brazilian club are expecting to sell the right-back this summer for £34m. While the fee might look steep for a player without European experience, his exploits at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, where he completely dominated the right wing against Premier League side Chelsea, show that Wesley already possesses the technical prowess to succeed under Guardiola should a move be finalised.

Recruit a viable heir to Kevin De Bruyne

While the debate around Kevin De Bruyne’s significance, his iconic standing as arguably Manchester City’s most incredible player ever, and the contentious nature of his departure have been widespread, far less focus has been publicly placed on identifying his replacement.

The summer of 2015 saw the Belgian maestro arrive from Wolfsburg in a record-breaking transfer. Yet, the same level of determination has not been evident in the club’s current pursuit of his successor, much to the frustration of supporters holding Manchester City tickets.

Despite Florian Wirtz appearing as the ideal candidate to assume De Bruyne’s mantle, Manchester City backed away from securing the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker owing to the escalating financial demands of the deal. The German midfielder has now joined the reigning Premier League title holders, Liverpool.

Although Rayan Cherki has been brought in from Lyon, the dynamic French attacker leans more towards an Eden Hazard-style role—crafting moments of brilliance with the ball at his feet rather than orchestrating play or controlling the game’s tempo like De Bruyne did.

De Bruyne’s unique influence cannot be replicated—but even so, City must ensure another game-changer is available to step up now that their talisman is no longer an option.

Sign a goal-scoring winger

Although Jeremy Doku and Savinho are undeniably exciting prospects and undoubtedly capable of electrifying the flanks with their rapid bursts and nimble footwork, both have yet to prove consistently effective in front of goal. Between them, they produced a modest tally of just four Premier League goals throughout the previous campaign—with Savinho managing a single strike.

City’s earlier wide options—Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Leroy Sané—consistently delivered double-digit goal returns in the top flight, often surpassing 10 league goals per season. That level of attacking productivity from the wings has become a distant memory, and regaining it should be a clear objective as the squad continues to evolve.

While Omar Marmoush has eased the pressure on Erling Haaland to carry the goal load alone—offering an alternative attacking presence and adding variety to the forward line—his tendency to drift centrally or operate in the No. 10 position, as seen in the FA Cup final, means City still lacks a truly clinical winger.

One possible solution lies in Rodrygo, who famously punished City during the 2022 Champions League semi-final and could now be prized away from Real Madrid, given the uncertainty surrounding his status at the Spanish club. What City need, ultimately, is a devastating wide forward—someone capable of both tormenting defenders and finding the net with regularity. Fans with Real Madrid tickets would be disappointed to see Rodrygo go, but their loss would be City’s gain.

Cut Ties with fitness liabilities

Injuries, even more than fatigue, became the dominant theme of Guardiola’s frustrations last season. As the campaign drew to a close, the manager could no longer hide his exasperation with the same group of players repeatedly unavailable, and he admitted, “You can’t perform if you aren’t reliable—can’t play every three days. We need to build a squad for next season.”

The City boss didn’t shy away from specifics, calling out Nathan Aké and John Stones for having spent nearly the entire season on the treatment table. Mateo Kovačić, who missed a chunk of November, including the FA Cup final, was also affected and will now be absent at the start of the upcoming season due to heel surgery.

Manuel Akanji endured three separate spells on the sidelines—the most prolonged absence spanning two months—while Jack Grealish was sidelined in February at a time when the squad needed momentum most.

Fortunately, Rodri—having spent eight months out after suffering an ACL tear—should return to top condition next term, and players with similar singular injury setbacks won’t face the same scrutiny. However, Guardiola must take a hard stance on those whose recurring unavailability undermines the team’s stability, as a durable and consistently available squad will be pivotal moving forward.