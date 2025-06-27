Arsenal shortlist Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo among left-wing targets

Arsenal have shortlisted Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze and Real Madrid star Rodrygo among their possible left-wing options this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Since moving to South London from Championship side Queens Park Rangers in 2020, the England international has been one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the English top flight. This status has attracted interest from clubs across England, including Arsenal.

His contributions were vital to Palace’s remarkable Premier League campaign last season, as he registered 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, notably scoring the decisive goal in the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal have shortlisted Eze as a potential option for their left-wing position this summer.

The 26-year-old has a £68m release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park, according to the report, but given the cordial relationship between both clubs—highlighted by last summer’s deal involving Eddie Nketiah—the Gunners are expected to push for a more favourable agreement.

However, as expected of a player of Eze’s qualities, several clubs are also in contention, with Jacobs adding that Premier League side Tottenham are also ‘considering’ a possible swoop for the London-born midfielder.

Double swoop

Arsenal may have Eze lined-up as a back-up for prime target Rodrygo. The Real Madrid winger’s future at the Bernabéu remains contentious, with Madrid placing a £76m valuation on him should he decide to leave, as per the source.

Most of Arsenal’s transfer dealings have centred around moves for a new centre-forward, with negotiations reportedly ongoing for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

However, Andrea Berta now appears to be keeping an eye on other key positions, with moves for Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard and Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga reportedly completed. The club have also made contact to sign Valencia’s centre-back, Cristhian Mosquera, to bolster Mikel Arteta’s backline, and summer reinforcements across different positions now look to be well-planned and balanced.

Now, attention has turned to the attacking areas, particularly in the left wing, where they’ve shortlisted Eze and Rodrygo as possible transfer options.

Eze’s dynamism across midfield and attacking roles makes him an exciting option for the Gunners, while Rodrygo brings proven pedigree at the highest level of European competition. Ideally, securing both would significantly elevate the squad, but with the financial implications involved, the club may be forced to prioritise one, so it’ll be interesting to see who the club opts for.