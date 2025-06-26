Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal are in talks over a deal to sign Valencia’s centre-back Cristhian Mosquera this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After what seems like a quiet start to the transfer window, Arsenal’s transfer activities are now gathering pace, with deals already being completed while talks for other targets are ongoing as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad this summer.

One of the players being looked at is Mosquera, who was statistically the best U20 centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues last season.

According to Romano, Arsenal are in ‘active talks’ to sign Mosquera after identifying the youngster as a prime candidate to strengthen Arteta’s defence this summer.

The report adds that the North London club have already made contact as they look to finalise the deal ahead of other interested clubs.

A prominent figure in the Gunners’ transfer activities has been the newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, who has been in talks with the club’s summer targets.

Arsenal close in on Mosquera swoop

According to a further report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spain U21 international is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium and has signalled the ‘green light’ for the move to be completed, having been impressed by the club’s project.

It’s been a productive week at the Emirates, with Arsenal finalising the signing of Brentford’s midfield enforcer Christian Nørgaard while also wrapping up a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as cover for David Raya.

In addition, Myles Lewis-Skelly committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract on Thursday—an indication of the Gunners’ commitment to long-term squad development.

It appears Mosquera could be set to be the next to join the club, as the Gunners are already advancing in discussions for his transfer.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout centre-backs not just in La Liga but across the European top five leagues last season, becoming the defender with the most shots blocked, the best ground duel success and the most possessions won.

With one year left on his contract at Mestalla Stadium, Arsenal will hope to pay less than his £25m Transfermarkt valuation to sign him this summer.