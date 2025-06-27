Entertainment Hotspots for Celtic Fans to Enjoy

Celtic fans have plenty to be proud of when it comes to their club’s achievements. Their team is one of the most successful clubs in the world in terms of trophies won, and certainly the biggest in Scottish football history. Celtic is also recognised as the first British team to win the European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League), back in 1967, before Manchester United won it in 1968. Fans who support this historic club should have a full time experience that should not end when the final whistle blows. That is why we have carefully put together some of the best entertainment spots where Celtic fans can celebrate and enjoy their club’s legacy.

Physical Locations

Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland)

There is nowhere else to be on match days but the stadium where the actual match takes place. Celtic Park, also known as Paradise to the world, is the iconic home of Celtic FC. The atmosphere inside the stadium is always electric because it houses 60,000 passionate fans on match days, which creates an unforgettable experience. The stadium itself tells the story of the club’s rich history and houses displays that celebrate decades of triumph and tradition.

The Celtic Way

Another essential location is the famous road that leads directly to the stadium. The Celtic Way starts at London Road and ends at the doors of Paradise. This 150-metre avenue was specifically designed to provide a grand entrance and focus point for supporters as they approach Celtic Park. The walkway features Celtic-themed decorations and often fills with thousands of supporters before big matches.

The Celtic Pubs

These are the places to be on a matchday if you are around Celtic Park but can’t make it to the stadium. Some of the nearby pubs include the below.

The Brazen Head

Fans with match tickets often drink here before games because a special bus leaves directly from the front door and goes straight to the stadium before kick-off. This means the atmosphere builds throughout the day as more fans arrive to create an environment filled with songs and anticipation. The pub is located at 1–3 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 7BE.

Grace’s

This venue is one of the perfect spots to watch football because of its 15 screens positioned throughout the room. This means fans have an excellent view of the action regardless of where they find themselves. The pub is at 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1LD, and it fills up quickly on match days, so make sure to arrive early.

Malones

Malones has established itself as a true Celtic institution as it sponsors the popular Celtic Fans TV YouTube channel. It is located at 57–59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow, G2 4AB, for fans who want food and drinks to complete their match day experience.

There are also many other pubs around the city, such as Bar 67, which are respectable second homes for fans to celebrate and banter in. They also serve as the number one relief spot for mutual therapy. Places like this keep the spirit and love alive as time slows down, especially when Celtic play at home. Every fan should visit one of these places on a good match day and make sure to arrive early to pick a good spot.

Digital Locations

Celtic FC Official Website & TV

The official Celtic website and Celtic TV serve as the primary digital headquarters for all Celtic supporters around the world. These platforms provide fans with immediate access to breaking news about match day injuries, transfer updates, and important club announcements before anyone else gets the information. The websites also show match highlights and behind-the-scenes content that fans will probably not get anywhere else. Their official X channel (@CelticFC) also posts lots of content regarding the club.

Online Casinos

Celtic fans can add extra excitement to their match day experience when they try online casinos in Ireland and other regions where it is legal. Supporting their team through betting makes victories even more rewarding because fans can share in both the sporting triumph and potential financial gains. Celtic supporters often have deep knowledge about their team’s playing style, injury situations, and tactical approaches, which can give them an edge in making good betting decisions.

Fans can place bets on various aspects of the game, such as the final score, first goal scorer, or even specific player performances.

Celtic Supporters’ Clubs (CSCs) Digital Network

The are over 600 official Celtic Supporters Clubs, with a massive digital community that connects fans across the globe through online platforms and social media. These clubs maintain active websites, Facebook groups, and WhatsApp chats where supporters can engage with each other, share match predictions and discuss the latest Celtic news. The digital connections often lead to real-world friendships and travel opportunities when fans meet up for away matches or special events.

CSCs also organise major digital gatherings and virtual events throughout the year, especially during periods when physical meetings are not possible. These online events include virtual watch parties for important matches, online quiz nights about Celtic history, and digital fundraising campaigns for charitable causes. Many supporter clubs also coordinate group ticket purchases for away matches and organise travel arrangements through their online platforms, which makes it easier for fans to support Celtic at venues across Europe and beyond.