Man Utd plot raid on Dortmund to sign Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a raid on Borussia Dortmund to sign Felix Nmecha, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes, and Kobbie Mainoo as the options to deploy in the midfield department following Christian Eriksen’s departure as a free agent.

However, the Brazilian has been inconsistent in recent years, while Mainoo has found it difficult to play regularly under Ruben Amorim. Ugarte, on the other hand, displayed underwhelming performances in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that Man Utd are open to removing Casemiro from the wage bill, but have been struggling to find a suitor for him. So Amorim is keen on strengthening the engine room in this window.

Now, on Caught Offside, Falk reports that Man Utd are interested in Nmecha and could make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window. However, Dortmund are keen on keeping hold of him and don’t want to sell him under any circumstances.

Falk said:

“Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha. The international (market value €28m) has a growing market in the Premier League, speaks English as a second language, and already knows Manchester from his youth days at United’s rivals City. Dortmund are fighting for their player and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.”

Nmecha to Man Utd

The 24-year-old is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and has three years left in his current contract. Although BVB are adamant that they don’t want to let him leave, they are a selling club and can be persuaded into selling should United table a lucrative proposal.

Nmecha is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position as well as the box-to-box role. He is a talented player but has struggled with injury problems in recent years.

United already have a few injury-prone players and wouldn’t want to add more players like that. So, they would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the midfield department.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are prioritising bolstering the frontline this summer, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term. Matheus Cunha has already been purchased, while Bryan Mbeumo is looking likely to arrive next. Moreover, they reportedly want a new striker.