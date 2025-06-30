Transfer news round-up: Lookman keen on PL return, Inter complete striker swoop + more

With the Club World Cup underway, the transfer window has officially reopened—giving clubs the chance to ramp up negotiations and finalise deals in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

As this week in the summer market draws to a close, recruitment blueprints across top sides are steadily progressing. Liverpool have arguably set the standard with their early transfer dealings and remain active, while Manchester United are now edging closer to confirming Bryan Mbeumo as their second acquisition.

Arsenal now appear to have ignited a spirited pursuit of their targets in recent days, with deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Nørgaard nearing completion alongside Martin Zubimendi.

The North London club are also working on adding depth to their backline, with Cristhian Mosquera being eyed. Meanwhile, their search for a potential left winger has seen them reopen talks with a new target.

Outside the Premier League, Bayer Leverkusen, who has carried out an exodus of some key players, are now eyeing replacements and are now closing in on a replacement for Florian Wirtz, who left the club for a club sales record fee.

Inter Milan now look unperturbed by their UEFA Champions League final drubbing and are currently putting in an impressive shift in the FIFA Club World Cup. Plans for life after Simone Inzaghi is already underway following the appointment of Cristian Chivu from Parma, and another star is set to reunite with the Romanian manager at San Siro.

Several other clubs, meanwhile, are operating more quietly in the background, laying the groundwork for what’s expected to be a surge of business once the new PSR window officially begins on July 1.

Here’s a roundup of the transfer activities across the major European leagues.

Bayer Leverkusen close in on Malik Tillman deal

Leverkusen have been among the busiest clubs this summer, although the bulk of their dealings have centred on departures rather than additions. The off-season has seen head coach Xabi Alonso make the switch to Real Madrid, Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich, Jeremie Frimpong sign with Liverpool, and Florian Wirtz complete a record Premier League move to the reigning champions.

Die Werkself are now working on bolstering their depleted squad, particularly in the attacking midfield role, with Tillman now being their preferred choice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga side are now at the ‘final stages’ of the deal to sign the USMNT international this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the payment structures are now being negotiated, and Leverkusen are ‘confident’ of finalising the deal for a fee between £29-34m.

Everton ‘intensify’ Thierno Barry talks

Everton have ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Villarreal’s centre-forward Thierno Barry over a possible summer transfer, according to Marca.

One of the standout revelations of the just-ended LaLiga campaign, the France U21 starlet delivered an exceptional season for Villarreal—registering 19 goals and four assists in a sensational run of form that proved vital in guiding the Yellow Submarine to their 17th-ever UEFA Champions League berth.

The Frenchman is now high on the Toffees agenda this summer, as Marca claims that Everton are set to ‘intensify’ talks to bring him to Merseyside this summer.

The Spanish outlet adds that the club are set to improve their bid to match Villarreal’s £34m valuation for the 6ft 4in centre-forward after seeing their initial opening bid being rejected.

Bayern agree on personal terms with Nick Woltemade

Nick Woltemade enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga last season, where he netted 17 goals across all competitions, including a goal at the final of the DFB Pokal against Arminia Bielefeld.

He has also carried his impressive form to the ongoing U21 European Championships in Slovakia, where he’s played a pivotal role in helping Germany reach the finals of the competition with six goals and three assists, the most by any player in the competition.

Now, according to renowned German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and Woltemade have reached a complete verbal agreement on personal terms, with a contract that runs until 2030.

The report adds that Bayern’s hierarchy has approved the signing, and the 23-year-old is keen on joining the Bundesliga champions.

However, Plettenberg notes that Bayern have yet to officially open talks with Stuttgart for the transfer of Woltemade, who still has a contract at MHPArena that runs until 2028.

Tottenham eye move for Genoa centre-back Koni De Winter

Defensive solidity, compactness, and clean sheets became mere abstract terms for Tottenham last season—no matter the changes in personnel across various positions in the starting lineup, those qualities remained elusive.

The North London side shipped a staggering 65 goals in 38 Premier League games—the second-most conceded by any team outside the relegation zone, better only than Wolverhampton Wanderers, who let in 69.

With the appointment of a more defensively resolute coach like Thomas Frank, the club are now looking to add combative centre-backs that fit the manager’s defensive tactical setup as they seek to improve their poor defensive record from last season.

Now, transfer expert Sébastien Vidal reports that Tottenham have set their sights on Genoa’s versatile centre-back Koni De Winter for a possible move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The report adds that the Belgium international’s versatility to play across different positions is well appreciated by Frank.

Tottenham are now exploring a possible deal for the 23-year-old and are ready to submit an initial £25m bid to Genoa to finalise the deal.

Inter complete Ange-Yoan Bonny swoop

Inter Milan parted ways with head coach Simone Inzaghi after a commendable four-year stint, during which he won six trophies. The 49-year-old called it quits at the helm of affairs after the humiliating UEFA Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

The club appointed former defender and youth coach Cristian Chivu from Parma, but it appears the manager will not be the only one from the Emilia-Romagna outfit to move to Inter this summer.

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira, Inter have completed a swoop to sign France U21 international centre-forward Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma.

The report claims that the deal for the 21-year-old is now done, and he will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with an annual salary of £1.7m per year.

Arsenal reopens transfer talks for Ademola Lookman

Arsenal have been actively working to reinforce their attack, particularly the left-wing position. They have been linked with several options in recent days, including Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The latest to be linked with a move to the club is Ademola Lookman, as they intensify efforts to sign a new winger this summer.

This is according to Caughtoffside, who claims that Arsenal have begun negotiations with Atalanta over the possibility of a swoop for the Nigerian international to the Emirates Stadium.

Following spells with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, the report adds that the current African Footballer of the Year is keen on a return to the Premier League, and Arsenal have now emerged as a possible destination.

With two years left on his contract with the Bergamo-based outfit, Caughtoffside adds that the asking price for the deal is set between £38-42m to get the deal done.