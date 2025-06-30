Tottenham hold ‘genuine interest’ in signing Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keen on signing a new wide forward and have been linked with a few names in recent weeks. Following Thomas Frank’s appointment as the new manager, they attempted to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

However, the player has rejected a move to Spurs in favour of joining the Red Devils, and Ruben Amorim’s side have been in negotiations with Brentford to seal the deal.

Furthermore, the North London club made contact to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, but the Cherries have already lost Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez. Moreover, Ilya Zabarnyi is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

So, Andoni Iraola doesn’t want to sell any more players this summer and has slapped a huge price tag on the Ghanaian’s head to fend off Tottenham’s interest.

After failing to sign Mbeumo and Semenyo, Tottenham have shifted focus to alternative options and writing on X, Romano says that Frank’s side have registered a ‘genuine interest’ in Kudus.

Kudus to Tottenham

Spurs have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over this deal, and the player is open to joining. Other clubs are also in this race, but the player’s stance has given Tottenham an edge in this race.

It has been suggested that Kudus has a £85m release clause in his current contract, but Spurs don’t want to splash that much money and are willing to spend around £50m.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star still has three years left in his current contract with West Ham United, and the Hammers want at least £65m for their star man.

Kudus is comfortable on either flank and is also efficient in the attacking midfield position if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The African is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to lure him away from the London Stadium in this transfer window.