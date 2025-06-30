Tottenham hoping to hijack Liverpool’s deal to sign Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hoping to hijack Liverpool’s deal to sign Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, as per BBC Sport.

Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back pairing for the Lilywhites in recent times. Apart from the duo, Spurs currently have Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso as backup options.

However, Dragusin has been out with a serious knee issue. On the other hand, Romero has been linked with a move away from the club in this window, and Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in him.

So, the North London club are seemingly lining up potential replacements for the Argentinian international should he eventually leave over the coming weeks.

Now, BBC Sport report that Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in Guehi and previously attempted to secure his service in the winter transfer window. They eventually failed to get the deal done at that time, but are still interested in him.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Arsenal are also interested in the Englishman, but they have been working on a deal to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, instead.

Battle

Liverpool are showing the most concrete interest in the defender, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that they are planning to open fresh talks with the South London club.

However, Ben Jacobs says that Crystal Palace have slapped a £45m price tag on the England international’s head, and the Reds have no intention of spending that much for him as his existing deal will expire at the end of next season.

This is a big boost for Tottenham in this race as they might be able to hijack Liverpool’s deal should they agree to match Oliver Glasner’s side’s price tag.

Guehi is a Premier League-proven player and has also been a regular member of the England national team. He helped Crystal Palace win their first major trophy in the club’s history last term by defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The 24-year-old is already a top-class centre-back and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to purchase him.