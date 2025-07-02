Man Utd express interest in PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to Footmercato.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad this summer after a disappointing season, finishing in 15th place. One of the areas they’re looking to improve is the midfield, which was run ragged on numerous occasions last season, with Ruiz now being eyed as a possible target.

The Spain international was part of a formidable midfield trio at PSG that not only dominated the French league but also Europe, playing a crucial role in the club’s three-peat under Luis Enrique.

United have now set their sights on him to bolster their midfield ranks, as Footmercato claims that the Premier League giants have expressed interest in signing the 29-year-old this summer.

Having now joined the race to sign the 6ft 2in midfield ace, Ruben Amorim’s side will have to battle Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who are also keen on signing the midfielder, according to the report.

However, the French outlet adds that Man United will need to be ‘convincing’ for the Spaniard to consider any possible move, as PSG also count on him and he’s rated highly by Enrique.

Midfield maestro

Last summer, Manchester United shelled out over £40m to sign Manuel Ugarte from PSG, but the Uruguayan’s debut season at Old Trafford has left fans split.

While the Uruguayan has been praised for his relentless ball-winning and recovery skills, questions remain over his lack of composure in possession, which has hindered his ability to influence games from deeper areas.

Casemiro, who will be 34 by next February, is the other midfield option, and while he has occasionally been reliable, his age appears to have caught up with him, as he’s not as sharp as he was at the prime of his career.

A potential swoop for Ruiz would hand Amorim a reliable midfielder in his prime who thrives in every facet of the game and can also form a title-challenging midfield trio alongside captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Spaniard will certainly not come cheap, and with the report claiming PSG want to keep him, United will have to fork out a figure well beyond his £34m Transfermarkt valuation, along with a bumper salary package, to convince the midfielder to join them ahead of the free-spending Al-Nassr.