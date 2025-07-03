Man Utd eye move to sign ex-Brentford star Ivan Toney

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Brentford star Ivan Toney, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Red Devils want a new striker this summer to replace Rasmus Hojlund and have been linked with a plethora of names. They initially attempted to purchase Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but he rejected a move to Old Trafford to join Chelsea.

Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres was said to be Ruben Amorim’s primary target, but the player wants to join Arsenal, who have been working on a deal to sign him.

Following that, Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to Man Utd. Now, Brown says on Football Insider that Toney is also on United’s wishlist and they have been monitoring him for a while.

Amorim’s side hold a long-term interest in Toney, and they believe Toney is still capable of providing goal contributions at the highest level for a few more years as he is yet to turn 30.

The former Brentford star is a proven goal-scorer and has continued to showcase his qualities in the Saudi Pro League with 30 goals in 44 games last season.

The forward is ready to return to the Premier League, but he would have to take a pay cut to make it happen. So, ‘it’s a possibility’ that Man Utd might sign Toney this summer.

Toney to Man Utd

Brown said:

“Man United have been watching him [Toney], my sources tell me, and they think he is still capable of playing at the top level, plus he’s not even 30 yet so he’s got years left in him. He’s one they’ve liked for a while, even when he was at Brentford, so it might be a surprise to see them interested again but there aren’t a lot of strikers of his level available.”

Having finished 15th in the Premier League last campaign, Man Utd need a complete rebuild to turn the situation around. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha and want Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford.

However, they have been struggling to find an agreement with the Bees to seal the deal, although they have managed to persuade the forward to join.

Man United are set to return to the pre-season next week, and as it stands, Cunha is their only new acquisition. So, they need to act quickly to hand Amorim as many new signings as possible before they travel to the USA for pre-season later this month.