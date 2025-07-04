Liverpool ‘working’ on a deal to sign Castello Lukeba

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working’ on a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Red Bull Arena from Olympique Lyonnais a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Die Roten Bullen.

He guided France to win the Silver Medal in the Olympics last year and helped his country reach the semi-final of the U21 European Championship this summer.

Now, Caught Offside state that although Lukeba has a long-term contract until 2029 with Leipzig, he is open to leaving following their failure to qualify for European football.

The player is determined to continue play in the Champions League and Liverpool have moved quickly to purchase the Frenchman in this window to strengthen the defensive department.

Following Jarell Quansah’s departure, the Reds need a new centre-back, and considering Ibrahima Konate’s current contract is set to expire next year, they would be better off going for two new defenders.

Lukeba to Liverpool

Liverpool have already started ‘working’ on a deal to sign Lukeba, with the player having a £77m release clause in his current contract. However, the youngster has an agreement with the German side that he would be allowed to leave for a significantly lower fee than that.

Arne Slot’s side are even preparing to submit a formal proposal worth up to £55m, and Lukeba is ‘excited’ about the prospect of moving to Anfield this summer.

However, the report mention that Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Leipzig star so Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Lukeba isn’t the tallest centre-back by Premier League standards, as he’s 6ft, but he’s quick, strong, and comfortable playing out from the back. Additionally, the left-footed player is solid in defensive contributions.

He is a highly rated player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him in this window.

However, he struggled with several muscular injuries last term and Slot’s side need to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.