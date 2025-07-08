Man Utd showing ‘most interest’ in signing Moise Kean

Manchester United are reportedly showing the ‘most interest’ in signing Fiorentina star Moise Kean, as per The Athletic.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s disappointing performances last term, the Red Devils are keen on signing a new centre-forward in this window. However, they have been forced to go deep into their shortlist to bolster the No.9 position.

Initially, Man Utd attempted to purchase Liam Delap, but he has decided to join Chelsea. Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP was Ruben Amorim’s primary target, but the player has made it clear that his preferred destination is Arsenal, and the Gunners are now close to finalising a deal for him.

Now, The Athletic report that after failing to buy the top two striker options, Man Utd have shifted focus to alternative names and are showing the ‘most interest’ in signing Kean.

The forward has a £45m release clause in his current contract and it can be triggered until 15th July with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The 25-year-old initially burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Juventus and after being attracted by the Italian, Everton decided to sign him by spending big money back in 2019.

However, he couldn’t manage to flourish in his career in the Premier League before returning back to the Bianconeri in 2021. He even struggled to find regular game time at Allianz Stadium so Kean decided to leave last summer and Fiorentina purchased him.

Kean to Man Utd

Upon moving to Stadio Artemio Franchi, Kean enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 25 goals and registering three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions. He even netted against AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Juventus last season so this suggests that he has the ability to step up in big matches.

The Italian is a talented player and possesses high potential, moreover, he is set to enter the prime stage of his career so this could be the right time for him to take the next step.

However, Kean can be inconsistent at times, and Amorim’s side need to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.