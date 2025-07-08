Spreadex Predicts 2025/26 Premier League Points: Three-Way Title Battle but Promoted Sides Struggle

The dust has only just settled after the 2024/25 campaign but thoughts are already turning to next season. While fans may be distracted by the latest transfer rumours, the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures have been unveiled leading to speculation over who will emerge triumphant and who will face the drop.

Spreadex Sports has released its annual Premier League Points Spread Predictions, offering insight into how the campaign might unfold.

Liverpool to Edge Three-Way Title Fight

According to Spreadex’s forecast, Liverpool are in pole position to secure back-to-back Premier League titles. The Reds, now under Arne Slot, are narrowly tipped to outperform Arsenal and Manchester City in what is expected to be a fiercely contested three-way title race. Liverpool’s odds have likely improved following the signing of Florian Wirtz, which has given them a marginal advantage in Spreadex’s model.

Manchester United to Recover Ground—But Fall Short of Top Four

Following a historically poor 2024/25 campaign in which they amassed just 42 points, Manchester United are projected to rebound under Ruben Amorim, finishing sixth with a predicted total between 57 and 59 points. While an improvement, it would still leave them outside Champions League qualification.

Promoted Trio Facing Immediate Relegation

For the third consecutive season, Spreadex expects all three promoted clubs—Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland—to be relegated. Leeds are forecast to fare best among the trio, with a projected points range of 35.5 to 37.5. Burnley (28–30 points) and Sunderland (24.5–26.5) are likely to struggle to bridge the gulf between the Championship and the top flight. This worrying trend raises fresh questions about the widening financial and quality chasm between the two divisions.

Josh Osgood of Spreadex Weighs In

“Last season fell flat from a betting perspective,” said Spreadex’s Josh Osgood. “The title and relegation battles were all but settled well before the final whistle of the season. This year promises more drama at the top, though our numbers suggest another bleak outlook for the promoted sides.”

Osgood continued, “The days of dramatic final-day relegation deciders may be behind us. Premier League mainstays continue to grow stronger financially, while newly promoted clubs often lack the resources to truly compete.”

A Live Market and Transfer Influences

Spreadex’s Premier League predictions are part of a live spread betting market, meaning the projected points totals can fluctuate as teams strengthen—or weaken—during the summer transfer window. Clubs making savvy moves may well see their forecasts improve.

Please note: Spread betting involves significant risk and may result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. Always gamble responsibly.

Spreadex’s 2025/26 Premier League Points Forecasts: Team-by-Team