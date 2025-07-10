Man Utd ‘strongly interested’ in signing Moise Kean

Manchester United are ‘strongly interested’ in signing Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, as per Italian outlet Corriere Fiorentino.

After enduring their worst Premier League campaign last term, it was thought that the Red Devils would remain busy this summer to hand Ruben Amorim the necessary tools to turn the situation around next season.

They even came out of the block quickly and purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but haven’t been able to make any new acquisitions or sell since.

United want a right-sided forward and have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo over the last few weeks. They have even seen two bids worth up to £62.5m rejected by Brentford. So, Amorim’s side have been struggling to seal the deal, which has restricted them from moving quickly.

Now, Corriere Fiorentino claim that Man Utd are also planning to buy a new striker and are ‘strongly interested’ in Kean. The forward has a £45m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2029.

However, purchasing the Italian won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Galatasaray are also in this race and are ready to seal the deal by triggering his release clause.

Kean to Man Utd

But the Cimbom have prioritised Victor Osimhen of Napoli as the primary target to reinforce the frontline and have been in negotiations with the Italian champions to buy him.

So, they will only go for Kean should they fail to sign the Nigerian. However, recent reports suggest that Galatasaray are edging closer to purchasing the 26-year-old.

Kean enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 25 goals and registering three assists in all competitions. He is quick, strong, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

The 25-year-old previously struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League during his time with Everton, but looked like a mature player last campaign.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Rasmus Hojlund was awful last term, and Amorim can’t afford to start next season with him as the first-choice striker. So, Man Utd must purchase a new No.9 before the start of next season.