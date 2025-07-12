Latest Barcelona transfer news: Bardghji signs, Rashford talks ‘gaining strength’ + more



Barcelona produced an outstanding 2024-25 campaign, with the only disappointment being their inability to secure Champions League glory.

The club’s all-around improvement was evident across every competition. Having exited the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage the year prior, they responded by lifting the trophy. They upgraded their Spanish Super Cup status from runners-up to winners. They advanced further in Europe, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League after being knocked out in the quarter-finals the previous campaign.

One of the most notable improvements came in the attacking third. The trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski consistently performed at the highest level throughout the season.

Lewandowski, who finished as Barcelona’s top scorer in 2023-24 with 26 goals, pushed his output even higher, registering 42 goals across all competitions last season. Raphinha followed suit with 34 goal involvements, a dramatic boost in end product that was key to the team’s progress.

With Lewandowski now approaching 37, Barcelona are eager to bring in another centre-forward alternative who can reduce the veteran striker’s workload.

A new left winger is also a priority, with the Catalans actively evaluating several realistic options to strengthen that side of the attack.

Yet, once again, the club’s financial reality looms large over their transfer plans ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. While the desire to reinforce Hansi Flick’s squad is clear, tight spending restrictions and a strict wage structure have forced Barça to adopt a cautious approach, much to the frustration of fans with Barcelona tickets.

This summer will likely consist of shrewd signings and timely sales—a careful balance of financial prudence and competitive ambition—as the Blaugrana attempt to stay within La Liga’s economic framework.

Even with those constraints, Barcelona are moving purposefully in the market, aiming to retain domestic dominance and compete on the European front for their sixth UEFA Champions League title and their first since 2015.

Here’s a roundup of the latest Barcelona transfer rumours.

Marcus Rashford emerge as Barça’s priority target

Barcelona have earmarked Manchester United winger as their priority option to bolster their left wing next season, according to Sky Sports.

Once a fan favourite among those holding Manchester United tickets, the England international has fallen out of favour and is expected to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Despite a solid start to life under Ruben Amorim, notably netting the first goal under the Portuguese boss, the 27-year-old later became a fringe player, with questions over his work rate being raised. He later joined Aston Villa in the second half of last season, where he impressed.

The financial package involved in the deal led the Villains to opt out of making his move permanent, and Barcelona have now emerged as a potential suitor.

As per the report, the Blaugrana’s frustrations towards landing Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz have seen them turn attention to Rashford as their prime target.

Sky Sports adds that the Englishman, who has already resumed training at United’s Carrington training ground, is keen on joining the Catalan giants this summer.

Roony Bardghji signs

Following a commanding campaign in LaLiga, Barcelona is aiming to bolster their squad not only with talent ready to make an immediate impact but also with emerging stars who can shape the club’s long-term future. Among those catching their eye is teenage Swedish prospect Roony Bardghji.

The deal now appears to be completed, as football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the youngster has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

The deal for the Sweden U21 international is in excess of £1m, with an official announcement expected in the coming days, as per the report.

Barcelona turn their attention to Antony

The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their frontline this summer, with several names being linked to the club. The club was reportedly advancing in a swoop for Nico Williams. Still, financial implications surrounding the move saw the Basque-born star stay put by signing a lengthy contract extension to remain at the Estadio de San Mamés.

Other names, including Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, PSV’s Ivan Perisic, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, have also been linked with the club, as per reports. It appears the LaLiga champions have now turned attention to Antony, who could be available in a cut-price deal this summer.

According to Fichajes, the move for Antony has ‘gained strength’ as they look to bolster their frontline next season.

With United willing to lower their demands to a fee around £30m, the Spanish outlet adds that the Catalan giants are ‘seriously considering’ making a swoop for the Brazil international.

Given Barcelona’s current financial constraints, the club view Antony as a cut-price option and an alternative to other transfer targets who may be deemed too expensive.

Barcelona join race to sign Nicolas Jackson

Jackson arrived at Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 with a lot of promise. Two seasons later, it’s hard to define how his spell in West London has been. The Senegal international has proven vital on numerous occasions, with Enzo Maresca highlighting the importance of his press and ability to stretch defences with his strong carries and dribbling. However, concerns remain over his finishing, which has been questionable on several occasions.

With Chelsea signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, the Senegalese could fall further down the pecking order to become the third choice. Hence, it’s likely he could consider a departure from Stamford Bridge to get more game time, with several clubs lurking.

One of the clubs keeping tabs on him is Barcelona, as Caughtoffside claims that the Spanish giants have expressed interest in signing Jackson, with their sporting director Deco considering talks over a possible loan move for the centre-forward.

The report adds that the 22-year-old is well-liked by the Blaugrana, who are currently showing the ‘strongest interest’ in signing the forward in a possible loan deal.

Jackson still has an eight-year contract left at Stamford Bridge, so it’s no surprise the Blues might ask for a hefty fee to allow him to leave the club.

According to Caughtoffside, the London giants are demanding a £43m fee to sanction his transfer, with Barcelona keen.

Barcelona set sights on RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons advanced through the ranks of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy before relocating to France to join Paris Saint-Germain. The youngster later secured a move to RB Leipzig, where he has since enjoyed a meteoric rise in form.

The 22-year-old is reportedly keen on a departure following Leipzig’s abysmal campaign in the Bundesliga, where they failed to secure European qualification.

Citing Sport, Fichajes reports that Barcelona have shown interest in a possible swoop to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

According to the report, the Dutchman’s profile suits Hansi Flick’s system, with his ability to play across different attacking positions viewed as a viable asset for the team if he joins.

However, the Catalan giants face stern competition for the winger’s signature, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to compete with them in the race for his signature, as per the report.

Despite Simons’ desire to depart Leipzig this summer, Fichajes adds that the Bundesliga club is reluctant to let him leave the Red Bull Arena unless they receive offers between £60-69m from interested clubs.