Manchester United could look to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid this summer

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha and are in active negotiations with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo as their squad rebuild continues. After their worst finish in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils are looking to ring in major changes prior to 2025/26, especially in their offensive department with a handful of transfers imminent.

Jorge Picon has reported that Manchester United could soon turn their attention to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who may leave the 15-time European champions this summer after failing to fit into Xabi Alonso’s plans. He went five straight games without playing at the Club World Cup and it is thought that Los Blancos are prepared to sell him.

Rodrygo’s asking price stands at £86 million. The Brazilian international is thought to be happy at Real Madrid and wants to continue fighting for regular minutes, so it is only speculated that he would leave the club if he is explicitly told to do so. Apart from Man United, there has been strong interest in the 24-year-old from Arsenal.

Rodrygo unlikely to join Man United

Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo Goes might be too strong for the player to turn them down and join Manchester United. If he was to leave Real Madrid, the player is likely to look for an exciting sporting project and with the steady progress they have made of late, it is hard to look past the Gunners as a potential destination, more so when they can assure him a role in his favoured position.

While Man United are looking to free up space on their left wing by parting company with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, their weak title credentials coupled with being absent from the Champions League next season might be a deterrent for Rodrygo, who has made a habit of playing on the biggest nights in the competition at Madrid.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid ask the player to leave or not as that would be the most crucial step in deciding his future. That said, Arsenal will keep close tabs on him while Liverpool might also reignite interest in the forward having been keen for several years, therefore discounting Manchester United from the picture.