Man Utd contact entourage of Corentin Tolisso



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have contacted the entourage of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso regarding a potential transfer this summer.

The France international rejoined Lyon from Bayern Munich three years ago. He was in fantastic form for the French outfit last season, registering 10 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

L’Equipe now claim that the Red Devils have made contact with the player’s camp. Tolisso is not pushing for a move away from Les Gones, but he is attracted by the project presented by United.

Lyon have no plans of parting ways with their new captain, who has two years remaining on his contract. The Mancunian giants will have to convince the club as Tolisso won’t force a departure.

Possible deal

The Red Devils had a poor 2023/24 Premier League season as they finished 15th with 42 points. There are no surprises that United are aiming to bolster the attack. They have signed Matheus Cunha and are aiming to secure an agreement for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

However, manager Ruben Amorim may also want to shore up the midfield with another quality signing. The club have struggled to control possession with the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in the centre of the park.

Casemiro is no longer in his prime and has been vulnerable against the high press with his limited mobility at the age of 33. Ugarte has not fared better either and was guilty of losing possession in the lead up to several goals.

Kobbie Mainoo is seen as an attacking midfielder by Amorim, given his defensive frailties. Captain Bruno Fernandes has operated in the no.8 role, but the Portuguese has had the tendency to lose regular possession too.

With a limited budget and no European football, United are unlikely to afford a marquee midfield acquisition. Instead, the focus could be on recruiting an experienced midfielder, who can provide a slight upgrade.

Tolisso would be a good addition to the ranks. The 30-year-old Champions League winner is strong in contesting duels and does not shy way from tackling. He has also impressed with his passing range and creativity.

United will be hoping to persuade Lyon to sanction his sale for a reasonable price.