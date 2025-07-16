Liverpool could make £113 million bid to sign Vinicius Junior this summer

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has expressed his desire to leave the club for a new challenge this summer and has been linked with a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians had an initial bid worth £59 million turned down for the Colombian international on Wednesday with further claims adding that the Reds will only negotiate his potential sale for over £86 million.

Spanish source Defensa Central has reported that Liverpool have already earmarked a replacement for Luis Diaz in Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian, whose contract with the Whites expires in 2027, is in a deadlock with the club over a new contract as he demands a salary of £26 million per season, therefore prompting interest from the Premier League champions.

Defensa Central claims that if Diaz leaves Anfield, Liverpool are ready to offer £87m fixed plus £26m in add-ons to sign Vinicius from the Spanish giants.

Vinicius unlikely to join Liverpool

Vinicius Junior has been lauded for his talent in recent years and was also called the ‘best player in the world’ by Ronaldo Nazario at the backend of last year.

However, he continues to insist that his future remains at Real Madrid and his contract renewal could only be a matter of time, especially considering how highly those in the Spanish capital value him too.

On the contrary, Liverpool might sign his compatriot Rodrygo Goes given that he has fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso.

He has not started in any of the team’s five matches, and was an unused substitute in the Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, a scenario which many anticipate as the writing on the wall as far as his future at Madrid is concerned.

With Luis Diaz formally asking Liverpool to let him leave, it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich are of any interest to him and if the Bundesliga giants return with an improved offer.

If they manage to receive a sizeable amount for the former Porto forward, the Reds would very likely look to materialise their interest in Rodrygo with Arsenal expected to compete with them for him.