Manchester United keen on signing Olympique Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer

Manchester United will soon look to sign a midfielder this summer as they seek depth in their engine room.

Casemiro has looked fit in pre-season and after finishing last season on a strong note, he could be a key part of Ruben Amorim’s plans, but with doubts over Kobbie Mainoo’s fitness and Manuel Ugarte’s form, it is imperative that the manager has more options at his disposal.

French outlet L’Equipe has reported that Manchester United are pondering over a surprise transfer for Olympique Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 30-year-old could be available at a discount this summer with his employers under pressure to balance their accounts in spite of their relegation to Ligue 2 owing to financial reasons being overturned last week.

Tolisso will bring important experience

Corentin Tolisso’s experience will be crucial for Manchester United, who are in need of some ambitious and hungry figures in the dressing room.

The Frenchman had a very good spell at Bayern Munich, where he won five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, so his winning pedigree along with that of Casemiro’s will provide the dressing room with a much-needed uplift.

On the pitch, Tolisso is a fine box-to-box midfielder who can carry the ball from the deeper areas higher up the pitch.

His short passing and ability to run into spaces is handy when attempting to unsettle defences, whereas his ability to win the ball with accurate tackling makes him a great all-round option in spite of his relative lack of pace.

It remains to be seen how much Olympique Lyon ask for Tolisso’s sale, but one of the potential deal-breakers for Manchester United could be his poor speed, which might make him a misfit beside Casemiro in the double pivot.

Nevertheless, given that their hands are tied from a financial standpoint, it might yet be a transfer worth exploring for the Red Devils.