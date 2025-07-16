Man Utd and Liverpool want to sign Wolves star Andre



According to Corriere dello Sport (press edition), Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre this summer.

Man United have focused on bolstering their forward department during the ongoing transfer window. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha and are negotiating the transfer of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have added more creativity with Florian Wirtz. They have also shored up their full-back department this summer with the acquisitions of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Corriere dello Sport now claim that the Premier League giants are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Andre, who is also on the radar of Juventus. The Brazilian star could leave the Midlands outfit for £30 million.

Top-class player

The 23-year-old signed for Wolves from Fluminense in the summer of 2024. He had a fabulous debut campaign in the Premier League where he formed a brilliant midfield partnership with compatriot Joao Gomes.

Andre completed a stunning 93% of his passes in the English top flight last campaign. He also won 59% of his duels with an average of 6 recoveries and 3 tackles per outing. The Brazilian does not have an aerial presence, but makes up for the same with his work rate.

His playing style would fit perfectly in the plans of United and Liverpool. The Red Devils have Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte as the specialist holding midfielders, but the former is past his prime and has struggled to cope with the intensity of the Premier League.

Ugarte arrived with a big reputation from Paris Saint-Germain but has yet to hit peak form. Andre could establish himself as a regular no.6. At Liverpool, he may not be a guaranteed starter due to the presence of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

He would still provide strong competition for places which the Reds require in their league title defence. It remains to be seen whether either of those clubs can prise away Andre from Wolves, who have already sold Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri this summer.

It may take a much higher fee than reported to persuade Wolves into parting ways with the Brazil international.