Man Utd could make a move to sign Fiorentina’s Moise Kean

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to sign Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, as per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer and have purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Furthermore, they want a new right CAM to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation, and Bryan Mbeumo is their priority target. But they have been struggling to agree on a deal in principle with the Bees.

Despite working on this deal over the last six weeks, United are still far away from the West London club’s asking price, so a deal isn’t imminent yet. But the player has accepted a move to Old Trafford.

Signing a new striker is also on Amorim’s agenda to replace Rasmus Hojlund. United were reportedly open to cashing-in on him, and Inter Milan previously expressed their interest in him. But having recently signed Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma, the Nerazzurri are no longer keen on the Dane.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of CdS, Sport Witness report that Man Utd are interested in Kean to bolster the frontline and could make a move to sign him ‘during the final few hours’ of his release clause. The Italian has a £45m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2029, and the clause will expire today.

Kean to Man Utd

The 25-year-old initially came into the spotlight after displaying glimpses of his high potential at Juventus, but struggled to showcase his best since joining Everton.

However, he was excellent for La Viola last term, scoring 25 goals and registering three assists in all competitions. Last season was his best campaign in his career.

Therefore, bearing his previous struggles in the Premier League in mind, it would be a risky move for Man Utd to sign him by spending big just after one good season.

United previously attempted to purchase Liam Delap, but Chelsea eventually managed to win the race. On the other hand, Viktor Gyokeres was said to be Amorim’s first-choice centre-forward option, but the player is keen on joining Arsenal, and the Gunners are closing in on a deal to buy him.

Now, it is going to be interesting to see who United eventually purchase to reinforce the striker position before the start of next season.