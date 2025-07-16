Bayern Munich transfer news roundup: Diaz bid, Simons interest + more

After a rare trophyless campaign in 2023/24, Bayern Munich found themselves at a crossroads—and they responded by taking a bold leap. The appointment of Vincent Kompany, still relatively unproven in terms of elite-level coaching, raised eyebrows given the weight of expectation and pressure that comes with managing at the Allianz Arena.

Yet, under his leadership, Bayern emphatically reclaimed their Bundesliga crown, amassing 82 points from 34 games—10 more than Thomas Tuchel’s tally the season before.

In a domestic league campaign that re-established their dominance, the Bavarians secured 25 wins, shared the spoils seven times, and suffered just two defeats. They racked up an astonishing 99 goals and conceded only 32—both league highs—while also going unbeaten against every traditional powerhouse in German football. Ironically, their only stumbles came against unlikely opponents: sixth-placed Mainz 05 and relegated Bochum.

However, European and domestic cup success continued to elude them. Bayern bowed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons and exited the DFB-Pokal in the Round of 16, once again underlining the work still needed to transform the club into a multidimensional force.

The team has already begun reshaping its squad this summer. While long-serving stalwarts Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and Eric Dier have departed, reinforcements have arrived in the form of centre-back Jonathan Tah and promising midfielder Tom Bischof. However, fans with Bayern Munich tickets expect more additions as the board looks to bolster squad depth.

Injuries have also forced Bayern’s hand in the market. Key figures like Hiroki Itō and Alphonso Davies endured lengthy spells on the sidelines, and Jamal Musiala’s serious setback during the Club World Cup tie against Paris Saint-Germain further exposed the need for reliable cover.

With Kompany laying a strong foundation and the recruitment drive ongoing, Bayern look set to build on last season’s domestic success, with clear ambitions to go deeper in Europe and reclaim their status among the continent’s elite.

Liverpool rebuff Bayern bid for Diaz

Bayern Munich have submitted an initial opening bid to sign Liverpool’s winger Luis Diaz this summer, according to David Ornstein.

The Bavarians are braced for the potential departure of Kingsley Coman from the club after a trophy-laden eight seasons at the club. Serge Gnabry, despite retaining the faith of head coach Vincent Kompany, has been struggling with incessant injuries, further prompting the need for a more reliable option on the left flank.

As per Ornstein, the Bundesliga champions have turned their attention to the Colombia international, with an opening £58m bid being submitted.

However, the transfer expert adds that Bayern’s bid has been immediately rejected by the Reds, who value the 28-year-old at £86m+.

While the Premier League champions have no intentions of letting Diaz leave, the winger has informed the club about his desire to depart the club this summer, according to the report.

Rodrygo on the radar of Bayern Munich

Following numerous reports from media outlets in recent weeks, it seems almost certain that the Bundesliga giants will have a new winger in their squad this summer. Several names, including Diaz, Rafael Leão, Nico Williams, and Kaoru Mitoma, have all reportedly been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena, and the latest to be on the club’s attacking options this summer is Real Madrid’s stalwart Rodrygo.

This is according to Diario AS’ Eduardo Burgos, who claims that the 34-time German champions are willing to submit an audacious bid worth £86m to sign the Brazil international this summer.

However, the report adds that a potential move for Rodrygo hinges on their pursuit of Liverpool’s attacking ace, Luis Diaz, who has indicated his desire to depart this summer.

The Reds are also in the race for Rodrygo, which implies Bayern’s potential move hinges on what happens with Diaz’s situation at Liverpool, according to the report.

Rashford emerges as surprise Bayern target

Rashford’s stint at the Theatre of Dreams appears to be coming to an end after he was reportedly told he’s out of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Although the England international got off to a promising start under Ruben Amorim—even scoring the inaugural goal of the new regime—the 27-year-old gradually slipped out of favour, with doubts emerging regarding his intensity off the ball. A switch to Aston Villa midway through the campaign revived his form, as he delivered several encouraging displays.

However, the financial demands tied to a full transfer proved too steep for the West Midlands outfit to pursue a permanent arrangement. Bayern Munich have since entered the fray, identifying him as a possible addition to bolster their left wing.

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Bayern are ‘serious contenders’ in the race to sign Rashford this summer after seemingly missing out on a deal for Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, who extended his stay to remain at Athletic Bilbao.

Manchester United are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40m to sanction his departure, with LaLiga giants Barcelona also keen, as per the report.

Caughtoffside adds that the 27-year-old is willing to slash his salary to seal a move away from the club, with Barcelona initially his preferred destination. However, the financial package involving the deal has seen the Spanish giants stall talks, and Bayern have now emerged as another destination, having ‘discussed’ him among their list of targets for the left wing position.

Bayern set sights on Xavi Simons

Bayern Munich have set their sights on RB Leipzig’s forward Xavi Simons over a possible move to the Allianz Stadium this summer, according to Sport Bild, as relayed by iMiaSanMia.

Xavi Simons came through the prestigious La Masia system at Barcelona before making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, later moving on to RB Leipzig—a move that has coincided with a rapid ascent in his development.

Now 22, the talented Dutchman is said to be eyeing an exit after a frustrating season in Germany, where Leipzig’s underwhelming Bundesliga campaign left them without a place in European competition.

Citing Sport Bild, iMiaSanMia claims that Bayern’s director, Max Eberl, and head coach, Vincent Kompany, are intrigued by the possibility of adding Simons to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Leipzig are open to offers for the Netherlands international from £51-60m, although there’s a belief the price could be driven down to £43m, according to the report.

Despite Bayern’s interest, the report clarifies that a move for Simons will only be accelerated if they fail to land their key targets, as he’s being viewed as an alternative to Nick Woltemade and Luis Díaz.

Bayern turn attention to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli

Bayern Munich are plotting a possible swoop to sign Arsenal’s winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer, according to The Athletic.

Bayern Munich have endured a frustrating summer in the transfer market, despite successfully landing Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof on free transfers. Their attempts to strengthen further have hit stumbling blocks, with high-profile targets Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams both turning down moves, while negotiations for Nick Woltemade seem to have stalled.

The German giants are eager to reinforce their left flank following Leroy Sané’s exit, leaving Kingsley Coman as their only fully fit natural option in that role.

As per The Athletic, the Bundesliga giants have earmarked Arsenal’s Martinelli among their list of targets to reinforce the left wing position this summer.

Although head coach Mikel Arteta values the Brazilian winger, a departure is not being ruled out, as a sale could hand the club additional funds to pursue their summer targets, as per the report.

Although Bayern are considering a possible swoop for Martinelli, The Athletic adds that there has been no development yet concerning the transfer, as the Bavarians have not made any concrete moves.