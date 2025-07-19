Man Utd willing to pay £26m for Gabriel Sara



According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Manchester United are willing to pay £26 million to sign Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have adequate options in the centre of the park, but manager Ruben Amorim may want a new solution for the 2025/26 campaign. Aksam claim that United are one of the main suitors for Sara and are prepared to spend £26 million on his services.

The Brazilian star has also opened the door for a Premier League transfer, but Galatasaray could play hardball in negotiations for the former Norwich City man. The Turkish giants are expected to hold out for at least £30 million to part ways with the 26-year-old this summer.

Surprise interest

Sara signed for the Super Lig champions from Norwich in the Championship last summer. He had a relatively good debut campaign at the Istanbul outfit with 12 goal contributions from the number eight role. Sara could be prepared for the next step in his career and United would be a lucrative choice despite their lack of European football next season.

The Mancunian giants have already made a statement signing in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo is expected to join from Brentford within the next 24 to 48 hours. Sara has now been linked, but we are quite surprised by the reported transfer interest, given he may not suit what the Red Devils are looking for.

United need a midfielder who can control proceedings in the centre of the park next season. Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have failed to do so effectively and have lost possession at regular intervals against the high press. Bruno Fernandes needs a top quality partner alongside him in the heart of the midfield, and Sara may not be the answer to United’s problems.

Sara has the tendency to lose possession, given he is a risk taker with his forward passes. He lost possession on more than 13 occasions per game in the Turkish top-flight last season. The Premier League is more intense and physical than the Super Lig, and the former Norwich man could struggle to adapt. Hence, we don’t see United pursuing a deal for him.