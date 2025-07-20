Man Utd remain keen on signing Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United remain keen on signing Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Caught Offside.

Following hard-fought negotiations for more than one and a half months, the Red Devils have finally managed to agree on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. Meaning, the Cameroonian would be able to join Man Utd’s pre-season tour in the USA.

Moreover, United already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this window. Now, it has been suggested that Ruben Amorim’s side could focus on buying a new striker.

Goal-scoring was Man Utd’s biggest issue in the Premier League last term, netting only 44 times. So, Amorim wants to revamp the frontline before the next campaign.

The Red Devils could do with signing a new midfielder as well. Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo are the main options Amorim has at his disposal. But the Uruguayan displayed underwhelming performances last term, while the Brazilian has been inconsistent over the last two seasons.

On the other hand, Mainoo struggled to find regular game time last term. Bruno Fernandes can also provide cover in the engine room, but he is at his best playing further forward.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are interested in Hjulmand as Amorim is keen on reuniting with his former colleague, having enjoyed success together at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The Denmark international has a £69m release clause in his current contract, but Sporting are prepared to let him leave for a discount fee of around £43m.

However, purchasing the midfielder won’t be straightforward for United as Juventus are also in this race and have already agreed on personal terms with him. But they don’t want to splash more than £35m for him.

On the other hand, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur are also plotting a swoop for him, while Arsenal looked at him before deciding to go for Martin Zubimendi. But the Amorim connection could be key in persuading Hjulmand to move to Old Trafford.

However, having spent around £130m to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Man Utd can’t afford to spend again unless they raise funds by selling players with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia on the chopping block.