Manchester United could sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea in swap deal

Manchester United have got rid of one of several players they were keen on parting company with this summer as Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan over the weekend.

The Englishman’s exit did not yield much cash as he did not leave permanently but it did free up some of the club’s wage liability amidst a major squad rebuild.

That said, the Red Devils now have room for one more forward and according to Nizaar Kinsella of BBC Sport, they are pondering over a swoop for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

They have already held talks with the player’s representatives and a deal could happen in the ‘right circumstances’, the journalist has added, while also talking about the Blues’ interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

On a related note, Manchester Evening News has reported that Man United would be prepared to use Garnacho in a swap deal for Jackson.

Chelsea have been keen on the Argentine since the winter but stepped back from their pursuit due to his asking price. Given that both parties value their forwards at roughly £70 million, there might not be much more money involved in a barter.

Swap deal a very unlikely prospect

Chelsea may no longer be interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. For much lesser than the South American’s potential transfer fees, the Blues have acquired Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in addition to making investments on Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. Further reinforcements by them could now be made elsewhere on the pitch.

Nicolas Jackson, however, is unlikely to be a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and could yet leave Stamford Bridge.

And while Manchester United might not be able to afford his price tag without permanently getting rid of at least one player, it might be worth testing Chelsea’s resolve over a swap deal for the former Villarreal marksman.

In spite of scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in all competitions last season, Jackson might now rank below Christopher Nkunku too in the Chelsea pecking order.

Though the former RB Leipzig star has also been linked with leaving the club, his performances have been significantly better than Jackson’s, thus earning him more game time in the near future.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to materialise their interest in Nicolas Jackson given that the chances of a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho are relatively now.

They might perhaps turn their attention to cheaper options as they look to maximise their limited budget during the transfer window.