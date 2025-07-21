Why is there no VAR in the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup hosts 92 clubs from across the UK every year. The teams from the top four tiers of English football enter the competition. This gives fans a chance to spectate their favourite teams against some of the heavy hitters of the Premier League. However, it also means that not every stadium in the Carabao Cup will have the infrastructure to support VAR.

Considering VAR is available in every Premier League match, you might be surprised to see that the technology may not always be used in Carabao Cup matches. The rules can feel inconsistent, too, since you can watch a Premier League clash using VAR on Sunday, then witness a Carabao Cup tie at the same stadium a few days later with no VAR at all.

We know how the Carabao Cup can be the perfect opportunity to pull off upsets against some of the biggest teams in the world. In this regard, VAR can be a double-edged sword as well, so you might get varying answers if you were to ask the fans whether they would prefer having VAR in all Carabao Cup matches.

Does VAR work in the Carabao Cup?

Yes, VAR works in the Carabao Cup, but only in certain stages of the competition. VAR usage in the Carabao Cup is limited and depends on whether stadiums involved in a cup tie can support the technology.

Here’s how it works:

Early Carabao Cup Rounds: VAR can be used in early rounds if both teams have VAR-capable stadiums. However, this is uncommon, as most early ties involve at least one lower-league team without the necessary infrastructure.

Semi-finals in the Carabao Cup: VAR can be used if all remaining participants have VAR-ready stadiums. If even one team doesn’t have the infrastructure, VAR is not used in the semi-finals.

Final of the Carabao Cup: VAR is always used in the Carabao Cup finals because Wembley has full VAR capabilities.



The EFL applies this rule to ensure fairness. The EFL Cup mainly benefits smaller teams as they get to play against the giants of English football, while gaining experience in cup fixtures.

How much does it cost to set up VAR in a football stadium?

Implementing VAR across the Championship alone can cost £12.26 million per season, according to the Yorkshire Post. When VAR is used in FA Cup ties at Premier League stadiums, lower-league clubs reportedly pay a fee of £9,251 plus VAT per match. This amount may be a drop in the ocean for Premier League sides with the largest sponsors, but the costs can add up for lower-tier clubs with tighter budgets, especially in a competition that attracts attention from fans, broadcasters, and even UK betting apps.

While VAR may seem like a standard in modern football at the top level, rolling it out in the League Cup with 92 clubs is financially unrealistic, at least for now. This may change in the future if the cost for VAR support decreases, or lower-tier clubs receive financial support to implement VAR on their grounds.