Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt, the 26-year-old moved to Parc des Princes for a big fee back in 2023, becoming the German club’s most expensive sale in history.

However, the Frenchman couldn’t manage to flourish in his career with Les Parisiens, so he was allowed to leave on a loan deal in the winter window, and the forward displayed promising performances in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in all competitions.

Kolo Muani was even excellent for Juventus in the Club World Cup, scoring twice and notching up a solitary assist in three appearances.

Now, Fichajes state that despite his eye-catching displays for Juventus, PSG don’t want to keep him and are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £39m. They might even accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy option.

Man Utd are keen on purchasing him as they believe Kolo Muani would be an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the attacking department and are ‘preparing’ an offer to seal the deal.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

However, the Red Devils aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him. The Magpies currently have Alexander Isak as the first-choice centre-forward option, but there are question marks about his future since Liverpool made a move for him.

They initially tried to purchase João Pedro and Hugo Ekitike to reinforce the frontline, but have lost out in those races to Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. So, they are now looking to buy Kolo Muani.

United hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they reportedly wanted him a couple of years ago but eventually lost out to PSG in the race and decided to buy Rasmus Hojlund for a big fee from Atalanta.

However, the move hasn’t worked out as planned because the youngster has struggled to handle the pressure of playing for a big club like United. So, Ruben Amorim wants to upgrade the No.9 position.