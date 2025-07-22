Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani
Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
After impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt, the 26-year-old moved to Parc des Princes for a big fee back in 2023, becoming the German club’s most expensive sale in history.
However, the Frenchman couldn’t manage to flourish in his career with Les Parisiens, so he was allowed to leave on a loan deal in the winter window, and the forward displayed promising performances in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in all competitions.
Kolo Muani was even excellent for Juventus in the Club World Cup, scoring twice and notching up a solitary assist in three appearances.
Now, Fichajes state that despite his eye-catching displays for Juventus, PSG don’t want to keep him and are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £39m. They might even accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy option.
Man Utd are keen on purchasing him as they believe Kolo Muani would be an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the attacking department and are ‘preparing’ an offer to seal the deal.
Kolo Muani to Man Utd
However, the Red Devils aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him. The Magpies currently have Alexander Isak as the first-choice centre-forward option, but there are question marks about his future since Liverpool made a move for him.
They initially tried to purchase João Pedro and Hugo Ekitike to reinforce the frontline, but have lost out in those races to Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. So, they are now looking to buy Kolo Muani.
United hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they reportedly wanted him a couple of years ago but eventually lost out to PSG in the race and decided to buy Rasmus Hojlund for a big fee from Atalanta.
However, the move hasn’t worked out as planned because the youngster has struggled to handle the pressure of playing for a big club like United. So, Ruben Amorim wants to upgrade the No.9 position.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 mins ago
Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani
Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo...
-
Arsenal/ 41 mins ago
Liverpool hold talks to beat Arsenal to sign Rodrygo Goes
Liverpool have reportedly held talks to hijack Arsenal’s deal to sign Real Madrid forward...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd make contact to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens
Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Liverpool hold talks to sign Malick Fofana ahead of Arsenal
Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick...
-
Chelsea/ 2 hours ago
Tottenham willing to pay £61 million to sign Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur started pre-season on a good note with a 2-0 win over Reading...