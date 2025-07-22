Latest Liverpool transfer rumours: Agreement reached for Ekitike ‘favourites’ to sign Guehi + more

Liverpool have been one of the busiest clubs in the current transfer window. This development comes as no surprise following Arne Slot’s subdued first season at the helm, during which Federico Chiesa was the sole senior addition, arriving from Juventus for a modest fee.

This summer, however, the Reds have already completed deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pesci, and Freddie Woodman—pushing their expenditure to roughly £180 million. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also joined the squad, although his signing was finalised last year before being loaned back to Valencia.

That total is now on course to exceed £250 million, with Liverpool reaching an agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French forward had been a long-standing target for Newcastle United—who saw a £70 million bid turned down—before Liverpool swooped in to agree to a deal worth an initial £69 million, potentially rising by £10 million through performance-based add-ons.

It’s shaping up to be a landmark window for Slot. However, further departures could follow—Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, and Harvey Elliott all face uncertain futures as the summer unfolds.

Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ to sign Hugo Ekitike

According to football transfer expert David Ornstein, Liverpool have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike this summer.

It appears Ekitike, who netted 22 goals last season, could be next in line, as Ornstein claims that the Reds have agreed to a deal for the permanent transfer of the France U23 star to Anfield this summer.

The Frenchman is set to put pen to paper on a six-year contract before joining the club on tour upon the completion of his medical formalities.

The deal is slightly below Frankfurt’s initial £82m valuation, with the Premier League champions paying £79m (£69m fixed fee + £10m in add-ons), according to the report.

Fans may have mixed feelings about this deal as they dreamt of signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle. With that deal now unlikely, it appears they've moved for Ekitike as an alternative.

Liverpool earmark Adam Wharton for 2026 summer move

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is reportedly prepared to delay a move to Liverpool by a year, according to The Sun.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers at the start of last year, the Englishman impressed with a string of strong performances in the Premier League, playing a key role in guiding the Eagles to a solid mid-table finish.

Wharton had a slow start to last season and spent several months sidelined through injury, but he found his rhythm in the latter half of the campaign. His return to form proved crucial to Palace’s resurgence, culminating in a memorable FA Cup triumph over Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

Given his standout displays, it’s no surprise that the midfielder has caught the attention of several top Premier League sides, with Liverpool among those keen on securing his services this summer.

The England international has been attracting interest this summer, with Tottenham also believed to be keen on the 21-year-old, as per the report.

However, The Sun claims Wharton is happy to remain at Selhurst Park for another season—a stance Liverpool are also said to be comfortable with as they consider a move next summer.

Liverpool join Jorrel Hato race

Hato’s rise in the Eredivisie has been extraordinary, breaking into Ajax’s senior squad at just 16 years old. Throughout last season, the adaptable defender played regularly under former manager Francesco Farioli, making 50 appearances while switching seamlessly between centre-back and left-back roles.

His reliability played a crucial role in Ajax’s push to secure a return to the Champions League last season.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in the Premier League, with Liverpool set to battle Chelsea for the Netherlands international’s signature this summer.

Liverpool are in the market for a young, left-sided defender aged between 18 and 22, and Hato’s profile has reportedly caught the attention of sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Dutch international is currently tied to a long-term deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena with three years remaining on his contract.

According to Jacobs, there is no release clause in place, and while Ajax are holding out for a £60 million fee, there’s growing confidence that a deal could be struck for closer to £40 million.

Interest in Marc Guehi gaining weight

Liverpool are still ‘favourites’ to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, who notes that Tottenham still hold an interest in Guehi after failing with a January bid.

Arne Slot is keen to bring in an experienced central defender to complement Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez, with the aim of having two senior options per position across the backline. While Wataru Endo could serve as emergency cover, Liverpool are actively exploring the market to adequately address the void. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is one of several names under consideration.

Law adds that Spurs have not yet ruled out making another offer of their own to rival Liverpool’s pursuit—although such a move remains ‘not certain’ at this point.

Liverpool have set the wheels in motion for a potential transfer, but any deal will hinge on Crystal Palace’s asking price for the midfielder, who is now in the final year of his contract.

However, the FA Cup winners are reportedly demanding £65 million—a figure that would almost certainly be considered excessive by the Premier League champions.

There have been suggestions that Palace may ultimately settle for a fee in the region of £40 million, and their willingness to ‘cash in’ this summer could certainly help facilitate a deal, as per the report.

Guehi is a favourite among fans so they'd be disappointed if he leaves this summer.

Overview of Liverpool’s potential outgoings

In terms of outgoings, the Reds are open to offers for Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. Chiesa, who recently sat out of the squad due to a minor fitness issue, is likely to explore a move in the coming weeks. Nunez, meanwhile, has attracted firm interest from Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Luis Diaz has also expressed a desire to leave, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich keen on his transfer.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton have Premier League suitors, and their futures remain unresolved. Ben Doak, back to full fitness, has a chance to make his mark during preseason or potentially secure a move away.

Luca Stephenson is expected to sign a contract extension before heading out on another loan—his current deal runs until next summer. After an intense spell at Dundee United in 2024–25, Liverpool wants to track his progress further and has included him in the preseason tour.

James McConnell is in similar talks regarding a new deal and a prospective loan. However, he missed the tour alongside Stefan Bajcetic, who is still undergoing rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre following surgery.