The 2026 FIFA World Cup Set to Be the Most Climate-Demanding Ever

The first of its kind 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted across three countries (Canada, Mexico, and the United States) has been making huge headlines, and this time not for good reasons. The historic expansion of the tournament to feature 48 teams has raised serious environmental concerns as experts fear this would be the most environmentally damaging World Cup in history.

According to research from Scientists for Global Responsibility (SGR), the tournament’s new format, which includes more teams and more games will lead to an enormous rise in pollution. The increased air travel, combined with the high number of matches, means significantly more greenhouse gas emissions will be released into the atmosphere.

More Teams, More Matches, More Pollution

The main concern raised by SGR is that the shift from 32 to 48 teams will add at least 40 extra matches to the tournament’s schedule. This expansion, while exciting for football fans worldwide, comes at a cost to the environment. More teams mean more players, officials, and fans travelling between cities, most of which will be flying due to the vast distances between 16 host cities across Canada, the US, and Mexico.

SGR’s report states that the 2026 tournament will generate around nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). This figure is almost double the 5.25 million tonnes produced by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. To put this into perspective, it’s like having nearly 6.5 million average British cars on the road for an entire year.

Environmental Promises Fall Flat

When the United States, Canada, and Mexico submitted their joint bid to host the tournament, sustainability was one of the key themes. The bid promised that the World Cup would “establish new standards for environmental sustainability in sport” and deliver “measurable environmental benefits.” However, these promises now appear to be far from reality.

Initial estimates from the organising body projected that only 3.6 million tonnes of CO2e would be produced during the event. But SGR’s findings suggest that the true figure could be more than double that. This massive discrepancy has raised questions about the credibility of the bid and whether environmental concerns were ever truly a priority.

FIFA’s Climate Goals vs Reality

FIFA, football’s global governing body, had previously pledged to cut its harmful emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2040. It also claimed to have implemented strategies for sustainable development and taken steps to reduce its environmental impact.

However, if the predictions for the 2026 World Cup are accurate, these targets may be more of a dream than a realistic goal. The scale of pollution expected from the tournament directly contradicts FIFA’s climate promises, placing the organisation under growing pressure to respond and take accountability.

This will be the first time the FIFA World Cup is hosted by three countries. A total of 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will stage matches. While this global collaboration is seen as a symbolic show of unity, it also presents serious logistical and environmental challenges.

The distance between host cities (some thousands of kilometres apart) means air travel will be the only practical option for many. This reliance on planes will significantly increase the tournament’s carbon footprint, especially with more fans, more staff, and more teams involved.

A Divisive Tournament

Beyond the environmental concerns, the 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most divisive in history. With ongoing political tensions in the United States and increased security and immigration crackdowns, the tournament is already attracting criticism.

After incidents during the 2024 Copa América, worries about safety, transport, and immigration have grown. Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany have issued travel warnings to their citizens regarding visits to the US. One of the main concerns is the tightening of border policies, especially under Donald Trump’s leadership and his focus on stricter immigration rules. This has led to uncertainty over the ease of access for both fans and foreign nationals.

Has a World Cup Ever Been Hosted in North America?

Yes, but never quite on this scale. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first time in history that the tournament will be co-hosted by three nations – Canada, the United States, and Mexico. However, this isn’t the first time North America has welcomed the global event.

Mexico has hosted the World Cup twice, in 1970 and 1986, both times as the sole host. These tournaments are remembered fondly, most especially the 1986 edition, which gave the world the “Goal of the Century” by Diego Maradona (his second goal against England in the Quarterfinals).

The United States hosted the World Cup once before in 1994, which still holds the record for the highest average attendance per game. It was also a turning point for football’s popularity in the US. Canada, however, will be hosting the men’s World Cup for the first time, though it successfully hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015.

With the 2026 edition involving all three countries and an expanded team list, this will be the largest and most complex World Cup ever staged in North America, bringing both logistical achievements and environmental concerns to the forefront.

Is the Expansion Worth It?

The decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters of the change argue it gives more nations a chance to compete on the world stage. But critics warn that the tournament could lose quality, with more one-sided games and weaker teams filling the slots.

What’s clear, however, is that the expansion has directly contributed to the predicted rise in pollution. More teams mean more matches, more travel, and more demand for energy, all of which come with environmental consequences.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was supposed to be a celebration of global unity, a record-breaking sporting event hosted across three diverse nations. But as the tournament draws closer, the warnings are becoming louder. Experts are sounding the alarm about the environmental damage, and people are beginning to question the true cost of such a large-scale event.

What was once billed as a “greener” World Cup now appears to be on track to become the most polluting tournament ever held. With around nine million tonnes of CO2e expected, the gap between promises and reality is striking. Unless urgent measures are taken, the 2026 World Cup could go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

As FIFA prepares for this landmark event, the world will be watching closely, not just for the goals and glory, but for whether the beautiful game can still find a balance with the planet we all share.

