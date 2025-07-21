Why crypto companies like SIMMining are getting into football

Cryptocurrency firms have become prominent players in Premier League sponsorship deals, with over 14 of the 20 clubs partnering with crypto-related brands during the 2024/25 season—up from just eight the year before. Companies such as SIMMining.com have attracted the interest of many football enthusiasts and more firms are expected to be involved in the industry over the coming years.

Notable Crypto Partnerships in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur & Kraken

In mid-2024, Spurs appointed Kraken as their new sleeve sponsor, replacing a non-crypto brand. Kraken also sponsors Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig, highlighting its ambitions in European football.

Chelsea & WhaleFin / BingX

Chelsea’s sleeve and training kit deals now involve WhaleFin and crypto-exchange BingX—offering branding exposure while bolstering interest in digital currencies globally.

eToro Across Multiple Clubs

eToro, a multi-asset trading platform, partnered with at least five Premier League clubs—including Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal, West Ham, and Burnley—to promote its platform. This marked a strategic shift toward multi-club blanket exposure.

Fan Tokens via Chiliz / Socios.com

Clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, and Inter Milan offer fan tokens, powered by Chiliz via Socios.com—platforms that let fans vote on minor club decisions (e.g. kit design or goal celebrations), deepening fan engagement through blockchain.

Wider Crypto Investments

Beyond top-flight deals, crypto investors like the Winklevoss twins bought into Real Bedford FC, an eighth-tier English club aiming for the Football League—all built on a Bitcoin-centric philosophy and backed by their Gemini exchange sponsorship.

Pros of Crypto Involvement in Football

Financial Injection & New Revenue Streams

Premium deals from sponsors like Kraken generate substantial revenue, helping clubs offset budgets in an era where gambling sponsorship is increasingly restricted. Increased Global Reach & Brand Synergy

Crypto platforms thrive on global visibility—football offers vast cross-border audiences. eToro have leveraged clubs to reach millions of fans worldwide, boosting industry credibility and search interest. Fan Engagement and Innovation

Fan tokens let clubs offer fans ownership-like interactions—voting on minor decisions or gaining exclusive perks. Early adopters (e.g. City, Arsenal) have shown strong engagement metrics through Socios.com. Strategic Alignment & Positioning

For crypto firms, being linked with elite football elevates legitimacy; for clubs, embracing blockchain shows innovation and modern thinking, appealing to younger, tech-oriented fans.

Cons and Risks of Crypto Partnerships

Market Volatility and Financial Instability

Crypto’s value swings can undermine sponsorship reliability. Firms that collapse or face regulation may default on deals – like SIMMining.com – leaving clubs exposed financially and reputationally. Regulatory and Gambling Parallels

Crypto investing shares characteristics with gambling—volatile, high risk, poorly regulated. Sporting bodies and governments may clamp down, perceiving crypto promotion as akin to betting advertising. Reputation and Ethical Concerns

Crypto has associations with financial crime, scams, and high-profile collapses—this can tarnish club image. Fan token models also face criticism for exploiting fan loyalty under the guise of investment. Sustainability and Environmental Issues

Certain cryptocurrencies are energy-intensive. With clubs committed to net‑zero goals, partnerships with high-carbon blockchain networks may conflict with environmental branding and UN climate initiatives.

Case Studies: Crypto Partnerships in Focus

eToro

An early adopter of multi‑club sponsorship, eToro paid for its first deal using Bitcoin—garnering media attention and positioning itself as crypto-pioneering in sports. That deal included Arsenal, West Ham, Everton, Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Burnley, and allowed fan education initiatives, live panels, and football-themed investing content.

Kraken

Tottenham’s partnership with Kraken (also extended to Atlético Madrid and RB Leipzig) exemplifies crypto’s growing influence in club sponsorship—though in Tottenham’s case, Kraken’s social media following dipped slightly after the announcement, hinting that not all such deals guarantee positive PR benefits.

Why It Matters: Crypto’s Place in Football Today

The rise of crypto sponsorships arrives at a time when football clubs need new revenue lines and branding innovation. With growing pressure to limit gambling advertising, regulators may tolerate crypto—and clubs have cautiously responded. The dominance of 15 crypto deals in one Premier League season underscores the shift.

That said, crypto partnerships raise questions. Are clubs effectively marketing or unintentionally promoting speculative risk? Will fans be caught in volatile price drops? Are clubs prepared for reputational blowback if sponsors collapse or crypto regulation tightens?

Final Verdict: Boon or Burden?

In conclusion: cryptocurrency sponsorship in football is here to stay—likely to grow further, but not without controversy.

Pros include significant revenue injection, global reach, tech-forward image, and deeper fan engagement. But the downsides are very real—volatile markets, regulatory risks, ethics concerns, reputation, and environmental impact.

For clubs, these partnerships deliver financial opportunity—but require rigorous vetting, strong contract safeguards, and public responsibility. For crypto firms, football provides unrivalled visibility and brand alignment—but also exposes them to ethical and regulatory scrutiny.

Whether crypto becomes a trusted partner of football’s future—or a flash in the pan—will depend on how responsibly both industries navigate this new frontier together.