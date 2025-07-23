Chelsea open talks with Ajax to sign Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have made official contact with Eredivisie side Ajax over the potential transfer of Dutch fullback Jorrell Hato this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

At just 19, Hato has emerged not only as one of the Eredivisie’s brightest young defenders but also as one of the most promising in Europe.

Having risen through Ajax’s renowned academy, he made his senior debut at just 16—becoming the third-youngest player to feature for the club after Ryan Gravenberch and Clarence Seedorf.

His commanding performances have since attracted interest from several top European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly lading the race to secure his signature.

Now, according to Romano, Chelsea have initiated contact with Eredivisie giants Ajax over the possible transfer of the Netherlands international to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Dutchman is believed to be keen on joining the Blues and is willing to accept personal terms with the West London outfit, who have earmarked him as their next ‘top priority,’ as per the report.

The football transfer expert notes that both Chelsea and Ajax have a good relationship, and talks are now ongoing regarding Hato’s potential transfer.

Depth

Chelsea have already spent significantly to secure Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap during this window—but the focus has now shifted towards reinforcing Enzo Maresca’s backline, with Hato high on the agenda.

The Dutchman’s versatility and leadership—traits that helped him become Ajax’s youngest-ever captain—make him a valuable asset for any manager.

It’s little surprise he was one of the first names on the team sheet last season under former manager Francesco Farioli, making 50 appearances while seamlessly operating across the backline, alternating between centre-back and left-back.

Hato’s agent Humphry Nijman has seemingly confirmed the deal to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, stating, “Yes, it’s true Chelsea have contacted Ajax. The only thing I can say is that Jorrel is now in talks with Chelsea.”

While the fees involved in the deal have not been mentioned, a report from Ben Jacobs earlier this month revealed that Ajax are demanding £60m for Hato, but there is optimism that a deal could be struck for £40m.