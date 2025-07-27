Tottenham hold ‘genuine interest’ in signing João Palhinha

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly hold a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After joining Fulham from Sporting CP, the 30-year-old established himself as one of the sought-after midfielders in the Premier League with his impressive performances.

Several big English clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool expressed their interest in him. However, Bayern Munich eventually managed to secure his service last summer.

But the Portuguese struggled to find regular game time at the Allianz Arena under Vincent Kompany last term, making only eight starts in the Champions League and Bundesliga. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in this window.

On X, Romano reports that Tottenham hold a ‘genuine interest’ in Palhinha and have already made an initial approach to the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham have genuine interest in João Palhinha as an initial approach has been made with his camp. More will follow in the next weeks as there’s no formal proposal to Bayern yet.”

Palhinha to Tottenham

It has been suggested that following Palhinha’s struggle to find regular game time, Bayern Munich are ready to cash-in on him and are prepared to accept around £26m.

Tottenham’s midfield department include Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma, and Lucas Bergvall. However, the Uruguayan has had fitness problems over the years, while Bissouma was inconsistent last term.

On the other hand, Gray and Bergvall are still teenagers, and they need time to develop their careers. Therefore, signing a new experienced midfielder would be the right decision for Spurs, especially given that they have qualified for the Champions League next season.

Palhinha is a robust defensive midfielder and is an ideal player for the demands of the Premier League’s physicality. He has already proven his worth in the English top flight during his time with Fulham.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to purchase Palhinha before the start of next season.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites played their first pre-season game against Reading last weekend and will travel to Hong Kong to face off against arch-rival Arsenal in another friendly game next week.