Man Utd eyeing surprise Gianluigi Donnarumma deal



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are eyeing an ambitious move to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their squad with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon, and there could be more activity ahead of the new Premier League campaign next month.

Manager Ruben Amorim may want to reinforce several positions, and Caught Offside claim that goalkeeper Donnarumma has emerged as one of the top names on the club’s shortlist amid his contract stand-off at PSG.

Donnarumma has entered the last year of his deal at the European champions, and PSG have decided to sanction his departure this summer. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the situation of the Italian ace.

Andre Onana wants to fight for his no.1 spot at United, but Amorim is still keen on signing a marquee goalkeeper.

World-class

Donnarumma had been prone to goalkeeping errors earlier in his career, but the 26-year-old has now established himself as one of the best in the business.

The Italian, described as ‘world-class‘ by The Athletic, was exceptional during the recent Champions League campaign. He made some stellar saves during the semi-final against Premier League side Arsenal.

He has likewise stood out for his national side too and helped them win the European Championship in 2021 against England via a penalty shoot-out. If PSG can’t find an agreement over a renewal, it could pave the way for his exit.

It is unlikely that Man City will compete with United as they are about to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley with Ederson likely on his way out.

United could have a free run at pursuing a deal for Donnarumma. He would be an upgrade on Onana between the sticks with his stronger reflexes, distribution and high claims in the box.

Onana has been renowned for his ball-playing ability, but has let down United with his shot-stopping and reluctance to come off his line to make high claims from set-pieces and corners.

United need someone more dominant and commanding in goal. Donnarumma would be a perfect fit.