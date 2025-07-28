West Ham United vs Everton friendly preview preview, team news, line-ups and prediction

West Ham United and Everton will each be hoping to bounce back and trump the other in the ongoing Premier League Summer Series, having both suffered defeats in their opening matches of the competition.

Twelve months ago, West Ham supporters were optimistic as they entered their first campaign under Julen Lopetegui, following a significant investment in new players. However, the less discussed aspect of the Spaniard’s short-lived tenure, the better—with Graham Potter brought in to repair the damage during the closing stretch of a lacklustre 2024-25 season.

Potter is yet to produce any significant impact at the helm and concluded with a 14th-place Premier League finish, managing only six wins from his 19 matches at the wheel. Still, he now gets a full preseason to establish his ideas as West Ham aim to rejoin the chase for European football in 2025-26.

The Hammers have addressed their full-back positions with the arrivals of El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters, but further attacking options remain essential at the London Stadium following the £55m departure of Mohammed Kudus to capital side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this July.

West Ham’s pre-season campaign began in Germany, where they secured a 3-1 win over Swiss club Grasshopper Club Zurich thanks to goals from Andy Irving, Callum Marshall, and Lucas Paqueta.

They then took on Manchester United—a team they beat twice in the league last term—at the MetLife Stadium, a venue with an 82,500 capacity.

Across its 15-year span, MetLife Stadium has hosted the NFL Super Bowl, WWE WrestleMania, NHL ice hockey, Copa América, FIFA Club World Cup, and acts like Bon Jovi, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Guns N’ Roses—and now West Ham United.

Yet, the Hammers’ first outing at the famous New Jersey ground won’t be fondly remembered, as Potter’s men suffered a 2-1 loss to United in their first game of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series.

United’s skipper, Bruno Fernandes, netted once in either half to give his side the edge, with West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen replying with a brilliant goal of his midway through the second period.

Their focus now shifts to Everton, and they’ll be eager to produce a more encouraging showing when both clubs square off on the 30th.

A pivotal month lies ahead for Everton, who remain behind schedule in their pre-season preparations as they gear up for their long-awaited move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

David Moyes’ side featured in their inaugural match at Hill Dickinson Stadium before jetting off to the United States. A 2-1 comeback win over Port Vale offered some encouragement, but it came on the back of a loss to Blackburn Rovers and a draw with League Two side Accrington Stanley—results that have left fans with Everton tickets concerned.

The Toffees have been relatively inactive in the transfer market, with striker Thierno Barry—signed from Villarreal—their only senior addition so far, despite Moyes pushing for several reinforcements to build on last season’s progress.

That progress saw Moyes deliver an impressive turnaround, steering Everton clear of the relegation scrap and guiding them to a 13th-place finish, 23 points clear of the drop zone. The bar has now been raised, and fans will expect further strides in the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton’s first test in the Premier League Summer Series came against Bournemouth—a side that completed a league double over them last term, including a remarkable 3-2 comeback at Goodison Park after trailing 2-0 in the 87th minute.

Unfortunately for Moyes’ men, the trend continued. They were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Blues created better chances in a balanced first half, but their second-half performance unravelled.

A four-minute blitz saw substitutes Philip Billing and Dango Ouattara put the Cherries firmly in control. Matters worsened when Daniel Adu-Adjei seized a careless backpass from Jack O’Brien for Bournemouth’s third. Thierno Barry was handed his debut in the final 15 minutes, but the damage had already been done.

West Ham United vs. Everton match details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Location: Chicago, USA

Venue: Soldier Field

Kick-off time: 11:30 PM BST, 10:30 PM UTC

Tickets: Fans in the US can buy Everton and West Ham tickets through Seatsnet.com

Team news

West Ham face several selection challenges as they continue their preseason schedule. Midfielder George Earthy will be unavailable after suffering an ankle ligament injury during training ahead of their week-long camp in Germany.

Crysencio Summerville travelled with the squad to Germany as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since January. However, the winger is unlikely to join the team in the United States and is expected to continue individual rehabilitation at Rush Green.

Midfield anchor Edson Álvarez is also yet to report for duty, having been granted extended time off following his role in Mexico’s CONCACAF Gold Cup triumph earlier this month. In his absence, Tomáš Souček, James Ward-Prowse, Guido Rodríguez, and Freddie Potts will vie for opportunities in central midfield.

Niclas Füllkrug is likely to lead the line again, with the German striker keen to make a more substantial impact in his second season in East London, despite speculation linking West Ham with a move for Newcastle’s Callum Wilson.

Andy Irving may be handed a start in place of Rodríguez, who featured from the off against Manchester United. Meanwhile, talisman Jarrod Bowen continues his preseason buildup, with manager Graham Potter eager to have his main attacking threat firing on all cylinders from the outset.

Lucas Paquetá could also return to the XI, although uncertainty remains over his long-term future at the club. New signing Kyle Walker-Peters, who was an unused substitute in the previous fixture, might make his debut from the bench.

With West Ham still actively searching for a new goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola is expected to retain his place between the sticks for their next outing against Everton.

Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite for their next fixture in the United States, with the centerback not travelling due to a minor injury sustained in recent days.

New signing Thierno Barry could feature for the second time since his arrival, having taken part in his first full training session with the squad this week.

Carlos Alcaraz, who scored the first senior goal at Everton’s new stadium on Tuesday, is expected to start once again. He could be joined in the lineup by James Garner, who followed up Alcaraz’s strike with a superb free kick.

Alex Scott, who was part of England’s U21 squad this summer, may also be handed some minutes, while James Tarkowski and Seamus Coleman remain unavailable due to injury. Enes Ünal and Ryan Christie are also still sidelined.

Predicted starting lineup

Everton predicted starting lineup:

Travers; Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Alcaraz, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Ndiaye; Beto.

West Ham predicted starting lineup:

Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf; Paqueta, Bowen; Fullkrug.

Prediction

This encounter will serve as a strong litmus test for Graham Potter’s side, with Everton expected to be a direct competitor for West Ham in the league next season. Both teams will be aiming to push higher up the table after underwhelming campaigns.

With talks ongoing over a potential move for Callum Wilson, Niclas Füllkrug will be determined to convince Potter that he deserves to lead the line at the London Stadium next season.

For Everton, the focus will be on asserting themselves physically and tactically if they are to better last season’s finish. They showed encouraging intensity during the first half of their outing against Bournemouth, looking far more physically imposing than West Ham managed against Manchester United.

However, the Toffees faded after the break, raising questions about their fitness levels—something Moyes will no doubt be eager to rectify ahead of their clash with his former club.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Everton.