Man Utd have strong interest in signing Pietro Comuzzo



According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United have a strong interest in signing Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo this summer.

The Red Devils were disappointing as a defensive unit last season, and manager Ruben Amorim could seek another centre-back after the departures of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Comuzzo is highly regarded in Serie A after a fantastic breakout campaign, and TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Man United are among three Premier League clubs keen on landing his signature.

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are also his admirers, but Fiorentina have yet to receive an official transfer bid.

Top talent

Comuzzo established himself as a regular starter for Fiorentina during the course of the previous campaign. He managed 33 appearances in the Italian top-flight where La Viola finished sixth in the standings.

The 20-year-old was brilliant with his ground and aerial challenges and won an impressive 60% of his duels. He also made over 3 clearances and 2 recoveries per game, and did not shy away from making tackles too.

United have spent more than £130 million to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer, and the focus for the short term could be on recouping funds from player sales before a late spending spree.

Comuzzo, who completed 86% of his passes last campaign, would be a fine signing due to his huge potential. Being a right-sided centre-back, he could operate in the middle or on the right side of the back three at United.

The Red Devils have the likes of Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for those two positions, but manager Ruben Amorim may want more depth, given the untimely injuries last season.

Comuzzo penned a new and improved contract at Fiorentina earlier this year, but he could still head for the exit door at the right price. Football Insider claim that a package between £20-25 million could prise him away.

United should have no problem in paying such a fee, provided staggered payments can be agreed. They may need to move quickly for the player, given Forest could be strong competitors after securing European football.

Forest signed Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina last summer and should have good relations with the Serie A outfit. The onus is on United to make a quicker approach to beat their Premier League rivals to the player.