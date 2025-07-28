Man Utd keen on trumping Juventus to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly keen on trumping Juventus in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer, having struggled with goal-scoring issues last campaign. They have purchased Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and the duo were seemingly the primary targets for the CAM roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, their striker search has looked disorganised thus far. Liam Delap was their priority target, and Amorim was said to be keen on reuniting with his former colleague Viktor Gyokeres. But the Englishman has decided to join Chelsea, while the Swedish international has signed for Arsenal.

After missing out on the main options, United have been linked with a host of other names, with Amorim expressing his desire to buy a Premier League-proven striker.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Press Reader) claim that Man Utd have earmarked Kolo Muani as a serious option and are currently the frontrunners to secure his service.

The forward joined PSG for a big money but struggled to find regular game time under Luis Enrique, so he went out on loan to Juventus last winter and displayed glimpses of his qualities. However, the Bianconeri don’t have the finances to seal the deal, with Les Parisiens demanding at least £35m.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the French international but are behind in this race. Man Utd need to raise funds to finalise a deal for Kolo Muani as they have reportedly spent most of their transfer budget on Cunha and Mbeumo.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia are all on the chopping block, while Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with the Blaugrana having an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Although Kolo Muani has struggled to flourish in his career at Parc des Princes, he is still just 26 and has plenty of time to turn his situation around. He has even showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A last term.

Therefore, he might not be a bad option for United to bolster the frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a formal approach to seal the deal over the coming weeks.