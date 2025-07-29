Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Arsenal will round off their 2025 Asia Tour with a high-stakes preseason clash against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

This historic encounter will mark the first-ever North London Derby staged outside the United Kingdom, bringing a dramatic end to the Gunners’ Far East campaign before they return to London for friendlies against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao at the Emirates Stadium.

The match also represents a milestone for Spurs boss Thomas Frank, who will be managing his first North London Derby. Despite the rivalry, Frank is eager for the challenge. Speaking to the BBC, he said:

“I think it’s a great challenge, even besides being our biggest rivals and the first North London derby outside the UK.

It’s also right now [against] one of the best teams, I must say, unfortunately, in the world. We need to be honest.

In that way, it’s going to be a big test. But it’s more than a test;against Arsenal, it’s not only a friendly. Of course, it’s a game; we will do everything we can to win.”

Arsenal arrive in Hong Kong off the back of an encouraging preseason, maintaining a 100% win record in regulation time. A 1-0 triumph over AC Milan saw Bukayo Saka’s mis-hit strike separate the sides early in the second half. While they fell short in the post-match penalty shootout, new goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed with three saves, although Milan’s Lorenzo Torriani stole the spotlight.

The game also provided fans with their first opportunity to see summer signings Kepa, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard in Arsenal colours. Meanwhile, promising 15-year-olds Max Dowman and Marli Salmon made their senior debuts, with Dowman particularly standing out on the right wing with fans holding Arsenal tickets waxing lyrical about the teen star.

That victory followed a closed-door win over Watford and a 3-2 success against Premier League rivals Newcastle United. In the latter, goals from Mikel Merino and an Alex Murphy own goal—both assisted by Kai Havertz—overturned an early Anthony Elanga strike. Jacob Murphy brought Newcastle level in the second half, but Martin Ødegaard sealed the win from the spot.

With that, Arsenal’s preseason record in Singapore now reads six games played, five wins, and one draw across the last decade—a sign of the strong mutual affection between the Gunners and their fanbase in the region.

On the other hand, Tottenham’s second outing of preseason concluded in a stalemate against Luton Town. Earlier that day, a different Spurs lineup—featuring Heung-min Son, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Lucas Bergvall, and Pedro Porro—was involved in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at their Hotspur Way training complex.

Thomas Frank’s men were inspired by an unlikely brace from Pape Matar Sarr, but those fielded against the Hatters were unable to emulate his impact. New arrival Mohammed Kudus went close with a first-half strike that was hacked off the line, while Will Lankshear squandered a prime opportunity to snatch victory late on.

With both games against third-tier opposition ending without a win, Frank ensured he spread minutes across his squad as preparations for the upcoming campaign intensified. Spurs will now head to Asia for sterner tests, with meetings against Arsenal and Newcastle United on the horizon.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur friendly match details

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Location: Hong Kong

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST

Match stats and head-to-head

• Arsenal have won both their preseason games in regulation time.

• The Gunners head into this fixture in an unbeaten run of results in their last five games across all competitions.

• Tottenham suffered back-to-back defeats to the Gunners, their North London opponents, in the Premier League last season.

• Spurs have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games against Arsenal in all competitions.

• Thursday’s clash at the Kai Tak Sports Park Stadium will be the first-ever North London derby played outside England.

• Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six clashes with Tottenham, a run that began after their 3-0 loss in May 2022. Since then, the Gunners have claimed five wins during that stretch.

Team news

Viktor Gyökeres could feature for the first time in an Arsenal shirt when they go head-to-head with Tottenham on Thursday.

The Swedish forward finalised his switch from Sporting last weekend after a lengthy round of talks.

He has travelled with the Gunners for their Asia preseason tour and is currently undergoing evaluations from the club’s medical department.

Gyökeres hasn’t participated in any summer training so far, having been on strike at Sporting before sealing his move to North London.

“He’s gone through all the medical procedures; everything seems positive, but getting him physically conditioned to the right standard is crucial,” Mikel Arteta stated.

“So we’re not going to hold him back; we want him integrated as soon as possible, but we’ll need to assess him, and that’ll be up to the medical department.”

Arteta is also hoping Gabriel and Jurrien Timber will be ready to return after both were absent during Sunday’s victory over Newcastle United.

The duo have been recovering steadily following earlier operations this year, and the manager remains hopeful they could feature in the clash with Spurs.

However, Riccardo Calafiori remains a concern after being substituted against Newcastle due to what appeared to be a knee issue.

The Italian defender seemed to pick up a knock, but Arteta is optimistic the problem is not serious.

“He mentioned he felt a slight tweak, so I’m unsure about the extent, but fingers crossed,” the Arsenal boss added.

So far in preseason, Arteta has rotated his squad regularly, although he might opt for a more senior lineup in the north London encounter.

Nonetheless, academy talent Max Dowman will be eager to earn more minutes after impressing off the bench against Newcastle.

Tottenham may be boosted by the potential return of James Maddison and Dominic Solanke for their upcoming preseason encounter with Arsenal in Hong Kong.

Maddison has yet to feature in any friendly matches this summer following a significant knee problem sustained late last campaign, but he is now back in full team training and could get some game time against Arsenal.

Given the likely careful approach to his comeback, a substitute appearance seems more probable than a starting berth.

Solanke was in the lineup during the victory over Reading earlier in the month but sat out the most recent match due to a slight ankle concern, which was reportedly precautionary.

Mohammed Kudus has been one of Spurs’ standout performers during preseason and may be used more centrally. With Maddison still regaining full match sharpness, Kulusevski sidelined, and Mikey Moore not part of the travelling squad, Frank faces a shortage of traditional playmakers.

There are no such issues on the flanks, where Mathys Tel, Heung-min Son, Wilson Odobert, and Brennan Johnson are all vying for starting positions.

Destiny Udogie, Kota Takai, and Manor Solomon remain out due to injuries, while Moore, Alfie Devine, and Dane Scarlett stayed back to explore possible loan moves away.

Predicted starting lineup

Arsenal predicted starting lineup:

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Tottenham predicted starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Kudus, Son; Solanke

Prediction

Thomas Frank will face Arsenal for the first time since stepping in as Tottenham’s head coach, and while this match is classed as a preseason friendly, both fan bases will be demanding an energetic performance.

The ex-Brentford manager will aim to make a statement early on and may attempt to impose his authority on a rivalry that has recently tilted in Arsenal’s favour.

Spurs haven’t beaten their North London adversaries since a non-competitive win in August 2021, and with the Gunners enjoying the upper hand in recent meetings, Frank has extra incentive to come out on top against Mikel Arteta’s men.

However, Arsenal have been beyond decent in preseason so far, looking fitter, faster, and very solid. Their games have showcased fluidity in attack and cohesion in midfield, with new signing Martin Zubimendi pulling the strings, while the backline looks as solid as ever, although they uncharacteristically allowed 19 shots against Newcastle, with six of those being on target.

They’re expected to dominate this game, and Frank will have to figure out how to hurt them in transition, an attribute he was renowned for during his time with Brentford.

We’re predicting a 2-2 draw.