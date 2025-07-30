Liverpool plot swoop to sign Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move to sign RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances with Club Brugge. Having been impressed by him, Brentford previously attempted to purchase him, but he couldn’t pass the medical, so the move fell through.

The Norwegian joined Leipzig last summer and showcased glimpses of his qualities, making 11 goal contributions across all competitions. He has already secured his place in the Norway national team and helped his country beat Italy 3-0 by scoring a goal and registering an assist in a World Cup qualifying fixture last month.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have started looking at options to replace Luis Diaz, who is set to join Bayern Munich. Rodrygo Goes is the primary target, and Real Madrid are prepared to cash-in on him following his difficulties to find regular game time last term.

However, purchasing him won’t be cheap, so the Merseyside club have lined up affordable alternative options and have earmarked Nusa as a serious option.

Along with the 20-year-old, Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais is also on their radar. However, it has recently been reported that Everton are pushing hard to purchase the Belgian.

Nusa to Liverpool

Liverpool have spent big money in this transfer window and have focused mainly on the Bundesliga market. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike have already been purchased, while they are now contemplating making a move for Nusa.

The youngster is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the German side would demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

He is a left winger by trait and is a highly talented player. He possesses the potential to reach the top, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, Nusa is likely to take time to settle down in the Premier League and might not be able to perform at the highest level straightaway. So, he wouldn’t be the right replacement for Diaz.

Rodrygo would be a better option as he has already showcased his qualities at the highest level. Therefore, Liverpool would be better off going all out for the Brazilian, rather than signing a cheaper alternative option like Nusa.