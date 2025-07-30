Man Utd targeting cut-price deal to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s centre-forward Ollie Watkins has emerged as a prime target for Ruben Amorim this summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most prolific forwards in England. Starting from his time in League Two with Exeter City in the 2016–17 season, to his spell in the Championship with Brentford—where he finished as joint top scorer in the 2019–20 campaign—and his subsequent move to Villa Park, the Englishman has consistently hit double figures in goals across each of the last nine seasons.

The last time Watkins failed to reach double figures in goals was ten years ago, when he netted just nine goals in 22 games for the Exeter in League One.

It’s no surprise that a player of such attacking qualities is drawing interest, with Manchester United now keen on adding him to their ranks.

As per Vidal, United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, has earmarked the England international as his ‘top target’ to lead his attack next season.

The Red Devils are now plotting a swoop to secure his signature and are hoping to reach an agreement on a £45m deal, which is below Villa’s £60m valuation of the prolific forward, as per the report.

‘Top target’

In what could be a possible boost to Amorim’s quest for a new centre-forward, the transfer expert adds that Watkins is keen on joining the 13-time Premier League champions as he ‘wants the move’ to Old Trafford this summer.

Currently, Rasmus Hojlund remains Amorim’s main option up front, despite a difficult previous campaign in which he managed only 10 goals in 52 appearances. The Danish striker netted just four times in 32 Premier League outings and is yet to score in preseason.

By contrast, Ollie Watkins enjoyed a far more productive 2024/25 season, scoring 16 goals in 38 league games and playing a vital role in Aston Villa’s push for a Champions League place, though they controversially missed out on the final day.

With the report stating Watkins is Amorim’s ‘top target’ in attack, it’ll be interesting to see if United will up their intended £45m proposal, as Villa will likely demand a more substantial fee for one of the most consistent forwards in the country.