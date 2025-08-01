At Football Talk, we take a look at the opening Premier League fixtures for Manchester United and how manager Ruben Amorim might utilise his squad for the new season.

It’s fair to say that last season was a disappointment for the Red Devils, with the club finishing 15th in the 2024/25 Premier League and losing the final of the UEFA Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.

That result condemned the club to no European football for the 2025/26 season which would limit the budget the club had for any incoming transfers the manager might wish for.

To date, the only player the club has signed this summer is Matheus Cunha from Wolves for a reported £62.5 million. Man Utd have also reportedly made two bids for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo but have seen both of those rejected by the west London club.

As such, the pressure is already beginning to mount on the Portuguese manager and the club to act quickly and decisively in the transfer market, as well as make a fast start in the new Premier League season. Fancy Man Utd to do well? Then check out these top football bookmakers.

Here, we’ll take a look at the club’s opening five fixtures and also how they might line-up for the new campaign. A season which might be make or break for Amorim’s time at the club.

Manchester United v Arsenal: Sunday, 17th August at 4:30pm:

It’s a tough opening match for Manchester United as they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to win the league this season and they’d love nothing more than starting their season by a victory over their rivals. In seasons gone by, both teams would be fighting it out for the Premier League title. However, Man Utd are falling short of those expectations but can rely on a positive head-to-head record against their old foes. These two drew at Old Trafford in March and just two months prior to that, Amorim’s side beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup. However, victories over Arsenal have been rare in recent years with just two in the league since the 2017/18 season.

Fulham v Manchester United: Sunday, 24th August at 4:30pm:

The second match of the season for the Red Devils is a trip to the capital to play Fulham. Lisandro Martinez scored a 78th minute winner when these two sides met at Craven Cottage last season. In fact, Man Utd have an impressive record against Fulham, having only lost once in the Premier League against them in the past 19 matches. Therefore, this fixture provides a great opportunity for Man Utd to claim all three points from their first away day of the season.

Manchester United v Burnley: Saturday, 30th August at 3pm:

Man Utd’s first Saturday 3pm game in the new season is a home fixture against newly-promoted Burnley. Much like Fulham, Burnley have struggled against the 20-time league champions, winning once at Old Trafford in over 60 years. As such, this will be the first game of the new season where the home fans will be expecting a comfortable and emphatic victory. Anything else and the pressure will multiply on the boss. Especially when you look at the other fixtures they have to come.

Manchester City v Manchester United: date and kick-off time yet to be confirmed:

The first Manchester derby of the new season is on matchday 4 as Man Utd make the short journey east to Pep Guardiola’s Man City. This fixture last season was one of the best days in Amorim’s tenure to date, a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Amad Diallo strike secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over the then defending champions. As is so often said on derby day, form will go out of the window for this one and Man Utd will be fired up to perform and claim all three points. Should they manage it, no matter the previous start of the season – they’ll be full of confidence after such a season defining victory. Should they lose and lose emphatically, Amorim will be under pressure.

Manchester United v Chelsea: date and kick-off time yet to be confirmed:

Man Utd’s tough start to the season continues as they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford. This is their third Champions League opponent in the first five fixtures. Much like for their games against Arsenal and Man City, Man Utd will be underdogs for this clash. However, that might suit them and Ruben Amorim might get the best out of his squad when they’re up against a side who are expected to dominate the ball and territory. And like they’re home match against Arsenal, the Old Trafford crowd will be fully behind their side.

How might Manchester United line-up for the new season?

It’s no secret that Ruben Amorim loves his teams to play with a 3-4-3 formation. The Portuguese tactician used it to great success at Sporting Lisbon and implemented it as soon as he arrived at Old Trafford. Last season, it looked like he was forcing it on players who didn’t feel comfortable – and the poor results followed. He might have been hoping for a big transfer window full of many incomings and outgoings. To date, that is yet to materialise and they’re going into the new season with a very similar squad than they finished the last.

One new addition is Cunha, a player that scored 15 and assisted 6 in 33 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season. He looks ideal to play in the no.10 role behind the striker and, with Mbeumo being linked, a new attack with Premier Leaguer proven quality is being assembled. This might push Bruno Fernandes back to a central midfield role, a position he might thrive in as he can help to dictate play with his array of passing. With limited transfers going on, the backline and goalkeeper might be the same as before… which might not be ideal for Amorim. Either way, he’ll have had a full pre-season working with them this time and there’ll be no excuses if his poor results continue into the new Premier League season.