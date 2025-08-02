Manchester United still keen on signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer

Manchester United are expected to sign a striker soon with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins being linked with the club, and once that is done, they might spend the rest of the transfer window looking for a new midfielder.

Kobbie Mainoo may be allowed to leave as his sale would show an absolute profit for United as he is a homegrown player, whereas Manuel Ugarte has failed to deliver. Christian Eriksen also left as a free agent at the end of last season.

Casemiro is the only reliable option at hand for Man United as far as a deeper-lying option in midfield, and he also has been battling inconsistent form, so another addition is vital for the Red Devils this summer.

GOAL has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who has not renewed his contract with the La Liga giants yet as he holds out for a better deal and more promising sporting project at Mestalla.

AC Milan have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who could be sold by Valencia for close to £21 million if they fail to tie him down to fresh terms sooner rather than later.

Guerra a good long-term signing

Javi Guerra has become one of the first names in Valencia’s starting elevens in recent times, and he would be a good long-term investment for Manchester United, especially if they are able to secure a deal for him for close to £21 million.

The midfielder is a superb box-to-box player, who has a strong passing range and dribbling, which he leverages to effectively link the defence and offence. His work-rate is also impressive, thus making him a fantastic all-round product.

It will be interesting to see if Javi Guerra is open to moving to the Premier League, however, or if Valencia eventually manage to keep hold of him although he surely is a player the Red Devils must look to test the waters for before Deadline Day.