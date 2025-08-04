Man Utd ready to table huge £174m bid to sign Vinicius Jr

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ to break the bank to sign Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazilian has established himself as a talismanic figure for Los Blancos in recent years, helping his side win a few La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and several other major cup competitions.

However, following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer, the former Flamengo star wasn’t at his best last term. Overall, Real Madrid also struggled, even though Mbappe managed to put up impressive numbers.

Now, Fichajes state that Vinicius believes his current status at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu merits a similar salary to Mbappe, who is currently the highest-paid player at the club. So, the Brazilian wants that much money to extend his deal, with his contract set to run until 2027.

However, Real Madrid don’t want to accept his demand, so speculation surrounding his future has started emerging, and Man Utd are planning to secure his service by taking advantage of this situation.

Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker, and Benjamin Sesko is the priority target, but the player is close to joining Newcastle United. Therefore, the Red Devils are now prepared to spend all of their summer budget on Vinicius and are ready to table a formal £174m [€200m] bid.

Vinicius to Real Madrid

Ruben Amorim plans to assemble a front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Vinicius, with the former Wolves star the centre-forward. Neither Real Madrid nor the player have made any decisions yet whether they want to accept United’s proposal.

Vinicius is a left-winger by trait but is also capable of providing cover in the CF role if needed. He is considered one of the best players in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, United need to reinforce the midfield position and the goalkeeper department before the end of this transfer window. Therefore, spending all the money on the Real Madrid star might not be the wisest decision.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who the Old Trafford club eventually sign to strengthen the centre-forward position this summer.