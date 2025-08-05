Man Utd remain keen on signing Emiliano Martínez

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 32-year-old was initially on the books of Arsenal but struggled to find regular game time. So, he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

The Argentinian got the chance to feature regularly for the Gunners during the later stages of the 2019/20 season due to Bernd Leno’s injury absence. Martinez helped his side win the FA Cup at the end of that term, and this is the only major trophy the North London club have won under Mikel Arteta.

Following that, Martínez joined Aston Villa to play regularly. He has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the years and has enjoyed success on the international stage with Argentina, winning a World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Aston Villa might have to sell somebody to balance the books, and Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation by signing Martinez. They want him, as Ruben Amorim wants a new goalkeeper.

United wanted to offload Onana and sign Martínez, but they haven’t been able to find a suitor for the Cameroonian. Therefore, they haven’t stepped up efforts to buy the South American yet but remain keen on him.

Man Utd could even decide to sign Martínez without selling Onana, and may opt to let him leave in January or next summer.

Martínez to Man Utd

Brown said:

“Man United still want to sign a goalkeeper. Ruben Amorim wants to strengthen in that position and has been looking to do so. I expected them to do more to sign Emiliano Martinez, but I am told that interest hasn’t gone away. Aston Villa might have to sell somebody so United want to take advantage of that. “I think Martinez is a very, very good goalkeeper who would be a major improvement on what they’ve got. Obviously, they haven’t been able to sell Onana, but I’m not sure how much of an issue that will be.”

The 6ft 5in tall goalkeeper is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Villans are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper but hasn’t been able to showcase consistency. He has been out with a hamstring problem in recent weeks; as a result, he hasn’t been able to feature for United in pre-season games thus far.

Nevertheless, Man Utd need an upgrade on Onana, and Martínez would be a great coup should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in this transfer window.