Liverpool plot swoop to sign Parma’s Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, as per The Times.

The Reds have already splashed around £270m thus far this summer and are still willing to buy Alexander Isak from Newcastle United by breaking the club’s transfer record.

However, despite already letting Jarell Quansah leave, the Merseyside club haven’t made a move to buy a centre-back yet. With Joe Gomez continuing to struggle with fitness problems, Arne Slot currently has Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only reliable CB options.

However, while the Frenchman’s long-term future isn’t secured at Anfield as his existing deal will expire next summer, Van Dijk is set to turn 35 next year.

The Dutch boss has used Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo at the heart of defence in a few games during this pre-season, but neither is a specialist CB.

The Merseysiders have showcased defensive fragilities in the pre-season games, failing to keep a clean sheet and conceding nine goals in five matches.

Now, The Times report that Liverpool are interested in Leoni to bolster the defence and could make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Leoni to Liverpool

The 18-year-old is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian side aren’t in any rush to sell him, but if a club of Liverpool’s stature eventually make a formal approach, it would be difficult for them to keep hold of the Italian.

Leoni is a 6ft 5in tall centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions. The youngster joined Parma from Sampdoria last summer and helped his side survive relegation last term.

He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him. However, Leoni is still very young and needs time to develop his career; therefore, performing at the highest level straightaway might be difficult for him.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off signing a more experienced centre-back, even if they decide to sign Leoni this summer.